सख्ती:शहर को गंदा करने वाले संस्थानों पर कार्रवाई करेगा निगम, पहले नोटिस फिर जुर्माना वसूलेगा

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छठ को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट घाट की सफाई करतीं कर्मी।

शहर में गंदगी फैलाने वाली संस्थाओं पर नगर निगम अब शिकंजा कसेगा। इसको लेकर नगर निगम ने एक सूचना जारी की है। शहर में स्थित सरकारी व निजी अस्पताल, होटल, रेस्तरां, चाय दुकान, स्कूल व अन्य संस्थान शामिल हैं। नगर आयुक्त धीरेंद्र पासवान ने बताया कि शहर को गंदगी से मुक्ति दिलानी होगी। इसके लिए सभी होटल संचालकों, हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधक को सूचना उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। होटल में सुखा और गीला कचरा को रखने के लिए अलग अलग व्यवस्था करनी होगी। गीला कचरा के लिए हरा रंग का और सुखा के लिए नीले रंग का कूड़ेदान यूज़ करना होगा। नगर निगम की गाड़ियां सिर्फ कचरा उठाने के लिए जाएगी। कचरा फैलाने वाले संस्थाओं से जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। पहली बारगलती करने पर संस्थान के नाम से नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा। इसके बाद जुर्माना लगेगा।

छह माह तक कैद का है प्रावधान

पटना हाईकोर्ट के अधिवक्ता संतोष कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि भारतीय दंड संहिता (आईपीसी) की धारा 268 पब्लिक न्यूसेंस को लेकर कई प्रावधान हैं। जिसके तहत कोई ऐसा कार्य करता है जिससे लोगों को तकलीफ हो उसके खिलाफ 6 महीने की सजा का प्रावधान है। धारा 278 में वायुमंडल अस्वस्थ करने पर 500 रुपए जुर्माना का प्रावधान है।

नगर निगम ने छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई कराई

आरा | दैनिक भास्कर में खबर छपने के बाद नगर निगम ने शहर में स्थित छठ घाटों की सफाई करने जुट गया है। नगर निगम ने सबसे पहले कलेक्ट्रेट सूर्य मंदिर घाट की सफाई करवाई। इसके बाद गोढ़ना सूर्य मंदिर, धरहड़ा छठ घाट व चंदवा घाटों की सफाई हुई। नगर आयुक्त धीरेंद्र पासवान ने बताया कि छठ पूजा से पहले सभी घाटों को चकाचक कर दिया जाएगा। घाट पर जाने वाले सभी सडको को दुरुस्त होगा। इसके लिए सफाई कर्मचारियों को आदेश दे दिया गया है। क्लेट्रेट घाट पर खराब लाइट भी दुरुस्त की जाएंगी।

