काउंसिलिंग:बीएड में नामांकन के लिए एचडी कॉलेज में की गई काउंसिलिंग

आरा3 घंटे पहले
वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय अंतर्गत बीएड कॉलेजों में प्रथम वर्ष, सत्र-2020-22 में नामांकन के लिए बुधवार को एचडी जैन कॉलेज में काउंसिलिंग हुआ। काउंसिलिंग में बिहार कॉलेज ऑफ एजुकेशन गीधा, माता मंझारो अजय दयाल सिंह टीचर्स ट्रेनिंग कॉलेज और अपसम कॉलेज ऑफ एजुकेशन जगदीशपुर में नामांकन के लिए छात्र-छात्राओं को बुलाया गया था।

नोडल पदाधिकारी सह जैन कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ शैलेंद्र ओझा ने बताया कि माता मंझारो अजय दयाल सिंह टीचर्स ट्रेनिंग कॉलेज के लिए लगभग 118, अपसम कॉलेज ऑफ एजुकेशन जगदीशपुर के लिए लगभग 73 एवं बिहार कॉलेज ऑफ एजुकेशन गीधा के लिए लगभग 54 छात्र-छात्राओं ने काउंसेलिंग कराया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि काउंसिलिंग में छात्र-छात्राओं का बॉयोमैट्रिक हाजिरी भी बनाया जा रहा है। एलएनएमयू दरंभगा की तरफ से जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप कागजातों का सत्यापन किया जा रहा है। शिक्षक डॉ अखिलेश कुमार, डॉ अंकुर त्रिपाठी, डॉ शैलेश कुमार, डॉ अरविंद कुमार, डॉ अंजली गुप्ता एवं अजय मिश्रा सहित अन्य शिक्षकों की ओर से जानकारी जारी की गई है।

