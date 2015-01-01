पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव परिणाम का असर:बाजार समिति में गिनती चल रही थी महागठबंधन के दफ्तर में था सन्नाटा

आरा2 घंटे पहले
अगिआंव में महागठबंधन कार्यालय के बाहर सन्नाटा।

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के तहत मंगलवार को जहां शहर के बाजार समिति में भोजपुर के सातों विधानसभा की मतगणना चल रही थी। वही महागठबंधन के राजद, माले व कांग्रेस कार्यालय में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। हालांकि पार्टी नेताओं से पुछने पर उन्होने बताया कि सभी लोग बाजार समिति के पास मतगणना का रूझान जानने के लिए गए हुए है। इसलिए कार्यालय में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था। शहीद भवन स्थित कांग्रेस कार्यालय के बाहर चाय की दुकान पर कुछ लोग खड़े होकर अपने चर्चा कर रहे थे कि लगता है कि एनडीए की बढ़त के बारे में सुनकर कांग्रेस कार्यालय में सन्नाटा पसर गया है। इधर मौलाबाग स्थित राजद के प्रधान कार्यालय के अंदर व बाहर सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था। कार्यालय के नीचे खड़े मौलाबाग निवासी रामसुरत यादव ने बताया कि अभी कुछ देर पहले ही कार्यालय में लोग थे सभी मतगणना जहां हाे रहा है वही गए हुए है। पुरानी पुलिस लाईन अवस्थित महागठबंधन समर्थित प्रत्याशी क्यामुद्दीन अंसारी के चुनाव कार्यालय में भी सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था कमरे में तकिया व बिस्तर लगाकर कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए रखा हुआ था। गौरतलब हो कि 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव के दिनों में चाहे वह राजद कार्यालय हो या महागठबंधन समर्थित प्रत्याशी का कार्यालय वहां काफी गहमा-गहमी रहती थी।

