आरा:दीपावली और धनतेरस की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़

आरा4 घंटे पहले
शहर में दीपावली व धनतेरस के अवसर पर घर सजाने के लिए सजावट सामाग्री खरीदने को लेकर दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही। दोपहर से बाजार में ग्राहकों की चहलकदमी धीरे-धीरे बढ़ने लगी। लेकिन, जैसे दिन ढलने लगा वैसे ही दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ बढ़ने लगी। लोग घर सजाने के लिए तरह तरह के सजावट के सामान खरीद रहे थे।

बाजार में दीपावली पर घर सजाने के लिए बॉम्बे और जयपुर के वन्दरवाल, फूलझड़ी, मोतीलड़ी, फैंसी लटकन, रंगोली बनाने का कलर, सांचा, स्टिकर, झूमर, फैंसी कैंडल, दीया गुबारा व अन्य सामाग्री मिल रहा है। शहर के पकड़ी चौक, शीश महल चौक, जेल रोड, शिवगंज मोड़, गोपाली कुआं, धर्मन चौक, महादेवा रोड, चित्रटोली मार्केट, आरण्य देवी मंदिर पर दुकान सजी है।

धर्मन चौक स्थित जैन सीजनल शॉप के प्रोपराइटर निलेश कुमार जैन ने बताया कि दुकान पर 10 रुपए से लेकर एक हजार रुपये तक का सजावटी सामान उपलब्ध है। ग्राहक ज्यादातर 50 रुपये से लेकर 500 तक का ही सामान ले रहे है। ग्राहक अपनी सुविधा अनुसार खरीदारी कर रहे है।

