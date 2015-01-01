पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:नहरों में छठ पूजा के लिए पानी की व्यवस्था करने का अफसरों को डीएम ने दिया निर्देश

आरा3 घंटे पहले
  • शहरी क्षेत्र के छठ घाटों पर साफ सफाई करवाएंगे नगर आयुक्त

भोजपुर जिले में छठ महापर्व शांतिपूर्वक मनाने के लिए डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा के द्वारा कई प्रकार के निर्देश मंगलवार को दिए गए। कलेक्ट्रेट में आयोजित बैठक में कई पूजा समिति सदस्यों के द्वारा बताया गया कि जिले के नहरों में पानी का घोर संकट है।

इस मामले पर संज्ञान लेते हुए डीएम ने नहर विभाग के अफसरों को 19 नवंबर तक हर हाल में सभी नहरों में निचले क्षेत्र तक पानी उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं आरा के आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा बड़े शहरी घाटों पर साफ सफाई की व्यवस्था नगर आयुक्त को कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर सभी घाटों पर महिला श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ को कंट्रोल करने के लिए एसपी से महिला सुरक्षा बलों की तैनाती करने को कहा। सभी पूजा समिति से छठ पर्व के दौरान उमड़ने वाली भीड़ को देखते हुए कोविड-19 के सभी नियमों का पालन कराने को कहा गया।

वहीं कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को देखते हुए ज्यादातर लोगों से अपने घरों में ही छठपूजा करने का अनुरोध किया गया।

