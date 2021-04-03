पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कवायद:शिक्षा कार्यालय ने सभी बीईओ से तीन दिनों के भीतर 8599 शिक्षकों का मांगा ब्योरा

आराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फर्जी व अमान्य सर्टिफिकेट दिखाकर नौकरी लेने वाले शिक्षकों को किया जाएगा चिह्नित

जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय ने सभी प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारियों से तीन दिनों के भीतर लगभग 8599 शिक्षकों का सारा ब्योरा उपलब्ध कराने का आदेश दिया है। ताकि कार्यालय द्वारा शिक्षकों का नाम वेबपोर्टल पर अपलोड किया जा सके। फर्जी एवं अमान्य सर्टिफिकेट को दिखाकर नौकरी लेने वाले नियोजित शिक्षकों को चिन्हित किया जा सके।

जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय ने कार्यरत नियोजित शिक्षक नियोजन वर्ष 2003 से 2015 तक का डाटा मांगा है। डाटा में प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को शिक्षक का नाम, पिता/पति का नाम, विद्यालय का नाम, नियोजन इकाई का नाम एवं नियोजन वर्ष का आंकड़ा उपलब्ध कराने को कहा गया है। स्थापना के जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी पुष्पा कुमारी ने बताया कि प्राथमिक शिक्षा बिहार पटना के द्वारा 25 जनवरी को आदेश प्राप्त हुआ था।

जिसमें कार्यरत नियोजित शिक्षक नियोजन वर्ष 2003 से 2015 तक का फोल्डर फाईल निगरानी जांच के लिए प्राप्त कराना था। परन्तु नियोजन इकाइयों के द्वारा शिक्षकों के प्रमाण पत्र से संबंधित फोल्डर को उपलब्ध नहीं कराया गया। जिसकी वजह से निगरानी को जांच में काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ी।

प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक के आदेश के आलोक में सभी प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारियों से तीन दिनों के भीतर कार्यरत शिक्षकों का डाटा उपलब्ध कराने को कहा गया है। ताकि आगे की प्रक्रिया को किया जा सके। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी डॉ कौशल किशोर ने बताया कि हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद फोल्डर जमा नहीं करने वाले शिक्षकों को हिदायत दे दिया गया है।

शिक्षकों के द्वारा यदि फोल्डर उपलब्ध नहीं कराया जाएगा तो कार्यालय द्वारा ठोस कदम उठाया जाएगा। उनका वेतन भी रोका जा सकता है। शिक्षकों को अपना फोल्डर स्वयं पोर्टल पर अपलोड करना है। इसके साथ ही जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय द्वारा जो फॉर्मेंट प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को उपलब्ध कराया गया है। उसमें भी सारी जानकारी को उपलब्ध कराना होगा। ताकि निगरानी जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय के द्वारा भेजे गए फॉर्मेंट पर उपलब्ध जानकारी एवं शिक्षक द्वारा पोर्टल पर अपलोड किए गए ब्योरा से मिलान कर सके।

गौरतलब हो कि 9735 शिक्षकों को बहाल कराया गया था। इसमें से लगभग 8599 नियोजित शिक्षक विभिन्न विद्यालयों में कार्यरत है। वर्ष 2015-16 के 98 ऐसे नियोजित शिक्षकों को चिन्हित किया गया था, जिसके पास फर्जी दस्तावेज थे। वर्ष 2016-17 में 53 नियोजन इकाइयों पर मामला दर्ज किया जा चुका है। फोल्डर जमा नहीं करने पर 64 नियोजन इकाइयों पर मामला दर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया विभाग द्वारा की जा रही है। 60 शिक्षकों को विभाग द्वारा बर्खास्त भी कर दिया गया है।
20 मई 2015 से निगरानी कर रही जांच
जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय ने बताया कि 20 मई 2015 से निगरानी मामले की जांच कर रहा है। फोल्डर उपलब्ध नहीं कराने की वजह से निगरानी को जांच में काफी दिक्कतें आ रही थी। अब हाईकोर्ट ने भी मामले पर तलब कर दिया है जो शिक्षक अपने सर्टिफिकेट की जांच कराने में कोताही बरतेंगे उनका वेतन रोक देेने का आदेश जारी किया है। चीफ जस्टिस संजय करोल तथा जस्टिस अनिल कुमार सिन्हा की खंडपीठ ने रंजीत पंडित की जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए यह बात कहा था।

आंदोलनकारी छात्रों को नौकरी से बेदखल करने के फैसले का किया विरोध

वीकेएसयू इकाई और छात्र राजद इकाई ने संयुक्त तौर पर रेलवे परिसर में सीएम नीतीश कुमार का पुतला दहन किया। अपनी मांगों के लिए आंदोलन एवं विरोध करने पर छात्र-छात्राओं को सरकारी नौकरी से बेदखल करने के फरमान को तुगलकी बताया। आदेश की प्रतियां को जलाकर विरोध किया। तुगलकी फरमान को वापस लेने की मांग की। कहा कि यदि सरकार इस फरमान को वापस नहीं लेगा तो चरणबद्ध आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

विश्वविद्यालय अध्यक्ष रजनीश यादव ने कहा की नागपुर से संचालित हो रही है बिहार सरकार, बिहार आंदोलन की जननी है। लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से सभी को अपना हक मांगने का अधिकार है। प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अरबिंद यादव ने कहा कि यह कानून हास्यास्पद है। पुतला दहन में जिलाध्यक्ष अनूप मौर्य, मो. ताहिर, सुनील, राज यादव, राजेश यादव, बिट्टू कुमार, मुन्ना कुमार, गुड्डू यादव एवं मुकेश कुशवाहा सहित कई शामिल थे।

