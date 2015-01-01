पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरा:दस महीने गुजर जाने के बाद भी सोलर लाइट से जगमग नहीं हुआ विवि

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कनेक्टेड रूफ टॉप सोलर पीवी सिस्टम लगना था

कनेक्टेड रूफ टॉप सोलर पीवी सिस्टम परियोजना के तहत वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में सोलर प्लेट तो लग चुका है। परन्तु अब तक सोलर लाइट से विश्वविद्यालय कैम्पस जगमग नहीं हो सका है। जनवरी माह में इसे पूरा कराने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। बिहार रिंयुएबल एनर्जी डेवलप्मेंट एजेंसी (ब्रेडा) को इसकी जिम्मेवारी सौंपी गई थी।

लाखों रुपए की लागत से प्रशासनिक भवन, विश्वामित्र भवन, राधाकृष्ण भवन, विज्ञान भवन, भोजपुरी भवन एवं गर्ल्स हॉस्टल के छत पर लगा हुआ सोलर प्लेट शोभा की वस्तु बनकर रह गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि विश्वविद्यालय एवं ब्रेडा के बीच नेट मीटर लगाने को लेकर खीचातानी चल रही है। विश्वविद्यालय ब्रेडा को नेट मीटर लगाने के लिए कई दफा कह चुका है।

इधर ब्रेडा के अधिकारी नेट मीटर लगाने को लेकर विश्वविद्यालय से आश लगाए हुए है। जिसका नतीजा है कि दस माह गुजर जाने के बाद भी सोलर प्लेट से कैम्पस जगमग नहीं हो सका है। दूसरी तरफ ब्रेडा के एक अधिकारी ने नाम नहीं छापने के शर्त पर बताया कि एनर्जी खपत को लेकर भी पेंच फंसा हुआ। पुराने कैम्पस में 29 किलोवाट उर्जा की खपत करनी है।

वहीं जीरो माईल अवस्थित न्यू कैम्पस के परीक्षा विभाग में दो किलोवाट ऊर्जा खपत का प्रस्ताव मिला है। परन्तु विश्वविद्यालय के अधिकारी न्यू कैम्पस स्थित परीक्षा विभाग में 10 किलोवाट ऊर्जा खपत की इच्छा जाहिर कर रहे है। उनका कहना है कि पुराने कैम्पस से ऊर्जा खपत को कम करके परीक्षा विभाग में ऊर्जा खपत ज्यादा कर दी जाए। परन्तु ऐसा संभव नहीं है इसके लिए नए सिरे से प्रोपोजल तैयार करना होगा।

विश्वविद्यालय न्यू कैम्पस में ज्यादा सोलर प्लेट लगाने की जिद्द पर अड़ा हुआ है। जिसकी वजह से कार्य में बाधा आ रही है। जल्द ही इस पर कुछ पहल कर कार्य को अंजाम दिया जा सकता है। गौरतलब हो कि विश्वविद्यालय को जगमग करने के लिए ब्रेडा को कार्य सौंपा गया है। कनेक्टेड रूफ टॉप सोलर पीवी सिस्टम परियोजना के तहत कैम्पस में लाइट लगाना है।

सोलर एनर्जी प्लेट से विश्वविद्यालय के प्रशासनिक भवन, विश्वामित्र भवन, राधाकृष्ण भवन, विज्ञान भवन, भोजपुरी भवन, गर्ल्स हॉस्टल एवं न्यू कैम्पस को सोलर एनर्जी से जगमग करना था। नोडल पदाधिकारी कुलसचिव श्यामानंद झा ने बताया कि सोलर प्लेट कैम्पस में लग चुका है। बहुत जल्द विश्वविद्यालय सौर ऊर्जा से संचालित होने वाले देश के विश्वविद्यालयों में शामिल हो जाएगा।

इससे बिजली पर आने वाले खपत की बचत होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार के निर्देशानुसार यह परियोजना विश्वविद्यालय में शुरू की गई है। सभी विभागों के छत पर सौर प्लेट लगाया गया है। स्वच्छ ऊर्जा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में सौर प्लेट लगाया गया है।

