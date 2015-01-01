पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हंगामा:वाहन पर सर्विस बैलेट ले जाने के दौरान ईवीएम समझ समर्थकों ने किया हंगामा

आरा3 घंटे पहले
  • एक वाहन मतगणना स्थल व जबकि दूसरा कतीरा मोड़ के पास रोका गया

भोजपुर जिले के आरा शहर में सोमवार की देर शाम हड़कंप मच गया। जब दो वाहनों से बैलट बॉक्स को मतगणना स्थल पर जाने की अफवाह फैल गयी। इस सूचना के बाद राजद विधायक राम विशुन लोहिया, भाकपा माले के विधायक सुदामा प्रसाद और अगिआंव से महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी मनोज मंजिल, माले के एमपी प्रत्याशी राजू यादव समेत सैकड़ों समर्थकों ने बाजार समिति के मुख्य द्वार और वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय के मुख्य गेट पर गाड़ी को रोक दिया और एक घंटे से ज्यादा देर तक हंगामा करने लगे। आनन-फानन में इसकी सूचना जिला प्रशासन को मिलते ही हड़कंप मच गया। माले के विधायक सुदामा प्रसाद ने बताया कि प्रशासन के द्वारा अवैध रूप से बैलट बॉक्स काउंटिंग स्थल पर ले जाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा था। इसी क्रम में बाजार समिति मतगणना स्थल और कतीरा मोड़ के पास दो वाहनों को रोका गया। एक वाहन शाहपुर के बीडीओ और दूसरा वाहन पिकअप था। इस दौरान हंगामा कर रहे महागठबंधन के समर्थक मौके पर जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी को बुलाने की मांग कर रहे थे। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा ने समझाने बुझाने के लिए एडीएम कुमार मंगलम और सदर एसडीओ वैभव श्रीवास्तव को मौके पर भेजा। अफसरों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर हंगामा कर रहे लोगों को समझाया कि इसमें सर्विस बैलट पेपर है। इसे ट्रेजरी में जमा करने के लिए ले जाया जा रहा है। यह पूरी तरह से नियम कानून के साथ न्यायसंगत भी है। पूरे मामले को समझाने बुझाने के बाद हंगामा कर रहे समर्थक प्रशासन पर विश्वास कर गाड़ी को ट्रेजरी में जाने दिया। कई लोगों की मांग पर सील बंद बक्सा और बैलेट पेपर की भी दिखाते हुए पूरी जानकारी भी दी गई।

