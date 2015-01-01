पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोरखधंधे पर चोट:भोजपुर जिले में बालू का अवैध कारोबार करने वाले 26 अज्ञात रैयतदारों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विशेष छापेमारी अभियान चला, जब्त किए गए 60 ट्रकों का परमिट रद्द करने की होगी अनुशंसा

भोजपुर जिले में बालू का अवैध खनन करने के साथ अवैध कारोबारियों को मदद करना स्थानीय रैयतदारों को महंगा पड़ा है। जिला प्रशासन ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए अज्ञात 26 स्थानीय रैयतदारों के खिलाफ संदेश थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। वही पहले से जब्त 60 बालू ओवरलोड ट्रकों का परमिट रद्द करने की अनुशंसा परिवहन विभाग के राज्य मुख्यालय से की गई है।

इधर, मंगलवार की मध्य रात्रि से लेकर बुधवार तक कोईलवर थाना क्षेत्र में की गई विशेष छापेमारी अभियान में 14 बालू ओवरलोड ट्रकों को पकड़ा गया। इन वाहनों पर लगभग दस लाख रुपए जुर्माना काटा गया। वही दो ट्रैक्टर से ₹53,000 जुर्माने की वसूली कर छोड़ा गया।

डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा के निर्देश पर बुधवार को संदेश अंचल के सीओ द्वारा संदेश थाना क्षेत्र के तीर्थकौल, रेपुरा, चिल्होस, फतेहपुर, नसरतपुर, नारायणपुर, सारीपुर बचरी व अखगांव गांव के 26 अज्ञात रैयतदारों के खिलाफ संदेश थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई। इन सभी पर बालू के अवैध कारोबारियों से सांठगांठ करने के साथ बालू का भंडारण और बिक्री अवैध रूप से करने का आरोप लगाया गया है।

अज्ञात रैयतदारों की पहचान में जुटी पुलिस

सीओ के द्वारा प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के साथ ही संदेश थाना की पुलिस रैयतदारों की पहचान करने में लग गई है। प्रशासन की इस कार्रवाई से बालू का अवैध रूप से कारोबार करने वालों में हड़कंप मच गया है।वहीं कोईलवर थाना क्षेत्र के आरा-पटना एनएच-30, आरा-छपरा फोरलेन सड़क पर एसडीओ वैभव श्रीवास्तव, खनन इंस्पेक्टर रंजीत कुमार, प्रभारी जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी जयंत जायसवाल व एमवीआई विनोद कुमार ने बालू लोड ट्रकों पर क्षमता से अधिक बालू ढोने को लेकर सघन छापेमारी अभियान चलाया। इस क्रम में 14 ओवरलोडेड ट्रक व 2 ट्रैक्टर को पकड़ा गया। जिस पर क्षमता से अधिक बालू लदा था। स्वैप मशीन द्वारा 10 लाख रुपया जुर्माना मौके पर ही काटा गया। वही दो ट्रैक्टर संचालक के द्वारा 53 हजारों रुपए जुर्माना जमा कर अपने वाहनों को छुड़ाया गया।

बालू ओवरलोडिंग के अवैध धंधे में शामिल ट्रक संचालकों के खिलाफ प्रशासन ने रुख कड़ा किया
बालू ओवरलोडिंग का धंधा करने वाले ट्रक संचालकों के खिलाफ भी प्रशासन ने अपना रुख कड़ा कर लिया है। पहले जहां वाहनों पर केवल जुर्माना किया जाता था, अब उनका परमिट भी रद्द किया जाने लगा है। प्रभारी जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी जयंत जायसवाल ने बताया कि विगत दिनों पकड़े गए नौ बालू ओवरलोड ट्रकों का परमिट रद्द करने के लिए राज्य मुख्यालय भेज दिया गया है।

1 से 2 दिनों में इन सभी का परमिट रद्द हो जाएगा। वही डीएम ने बताया कि विगत दिनों 60 चालक अपना वाहन छोड़कर फरार हो गए थे। इन सभी का पहले ही परमिट लॉक किया जा चुका है। सभी वाहनों को जब्त करते हुए इनका भी परमिट रद्द करने की अनुशंसा परिवहन विभाग के राज्य मुख्यालय से करने की तैयारी चल रही है।

