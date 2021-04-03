पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे गेट बंद:आरा-सासाराम रेलखंड पर पांच रेल फाटक बंद, भूमिगत मार्ग से आवागमन हुआ शुरू

आराएक घंटा पहले
पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय रेल मंडल प्रशासन ने आरा-सासाराम रेलखंड के उदवंतनगर और गड़हनी रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच पहले से आवागमन के लिए खुले 5 रेलवे गेट को तत्काल प्रभाव से बंद कर दिया है। इन सभी गेटों के बंद करने से आम लोगों को आवागमन में कोई परेशानी ना हो इसके लिए रेलवे गेट के बगल में ही अंडरपास पुल बनाकर उसे चालू कर दिया गया है।

डीडीयू मंडल रेल के वरीय मंडल इंजीनियर समन्वय पूर्व मध्य रेल ने इस संबंध में सभी स्टेशन मास्टर को आदेश जारी कर दिया है। गुरुवार की देर शाम तक आदेश मिलने के बाद सभी पांच रेलवे फाटक को को आवागमन के लिए एक दो दिनों में बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

रेलवे के द्वारा जारी किए गए आदेश के अनुसार समपार फाटक संख्या 11c, 13 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर। समपार फाटक संख्या 12c, 16 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर। समपार फाटक संख्या 16c, 20 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर। समपार फाटक संख्या 17c, 21 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर, और फाटक संख्या 21 को तत्काल प्रभाव से बंद करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

डीएम से एनओसी ले हुई कार्रवाई

बंद किए जाने वाले रेलवे फाटक गड़हनी - बागर, गड़हनी - पड़रिया (थाना), एडौरा - दुलारपूर, बसौरी - डेम्हा के बीच में सभी रेलवे फाटक है। सभी का स्थानीय कंट्रोल गड़हनी रेलवे स्टेशन प्रबंधन द्वारा किया जाता है। इन सभी रेलवे फाटक को बंद करने के पहले रेल संरक्षा आयुक्त पूर्व परिमंडल कोलकाता से भी आदेश मिल चुका था। इसके बाद रेलवे ने भोजपुर डीएम से एनओसी लेने के बाद इन सभी फाटकों को तत्काल प्रभाव से बंद करने का आदेश दे दिया है।

कई फाटक आदेश देने के साथ ही बंद हो चुके हैं, वही कई एक-दो दिनों में बंद कर दिए जाएंगे। मालूम हो आरा से गड़हनी के बीच 14 रेलवे फाटक हैं। इनमें से कई पहले ही बंद हो चुके हैं। गड़हनी रेलवे स्टेशन के प्रबंधक प्रमोद कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि रेलवे गेट को बंद करने का मेमो गुरुवार की देर रात तक मिलने की संभावना है। मेमो मिलने के बाद सभी को शुक्रवार से बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

