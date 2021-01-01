पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

72 वां गणतंत्र दिवस:शहर के रमना मैदान में सुबह नौ बजे किया जाएगा झंडोत्तोलन, तैयारी पूरी

  • 26 जनवरी को लेकर पूरे जिले में लोगों के बीच दिख रहा गजब का उत्साह

गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या से ही देश भक्ति गीत वातावरण में गूंजने लगे हैं। सभी सरकारी, गैर सरकारी एवं शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में देश भक्ति के गाने लगातार बज रहे हैं। माहौल चारों तरफ पूरी तरह देशभक्ति का है। बच्चे, बुजुर्ग और नौजवान में देश प्रेम के प्रति कोरोना काल होने के बावजूद भी काफी उत्साह दिख रहा है।

सर्वत्र तिरंगा दिखने लगा है। टोपी, झंडा समेत कई रूपों में चारों तरफ लोग तिरंगा लिए दिखने लगा हैं। इस बार प्लास्टिक के बदले कपड़ा व कागज के तिरंगे ज्यादातर लिए लोग उत्साह से भरपूर देश भक्ति के रंग में डूबे हुए हैं। आरा शहर के रमना मैदान में मुख्य कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किए जाने की तैयारी ने पूरी कर ली है। इसके साथ ही सभी सरकारी, गैर सरकारी, निजी संस्थानों के साथ शिक्षण संस्थानों, कार्यालयों में कार्यक्रम की तैयारी देर शाम तक पूरी कर ली गई है। रमना मैदान में सुबह 9 बजे झंडोत्तोलन का समय रखा गया है।

इसी प्रकार विभिन्न कार्यालयों में झंडोत्तोलन होने के बाद कलेक्ट्रेट में 10:15 बजे झंडोत्तोलन होगी। वही वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय में 9:30 बजे, जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय में 8:30 बजे और सदर एसडीओ के गोपनीय प्रशाखा में 7:45 बजे झंडोत्तोलन होगा।

रमना मैदान में होने वाले मुख्य कार्यक्रम के दौरान इस बार आम लोगों के प्रवेश पर पूरी तरह से रोक है। यहां पर मुख्य अतिथियों को ही केवल बुलाया गया है। समारोह के दौरान एमएमपी, जिला सशस्त्र बल, गृह रक्षा वाहिनी एवं एनसीसी कालेज के छात्र कैडर टुकड़ियों का परेड होगा। कार्यक्रम स्थल को चारों तरफ से सजाते हुए सुरक्षा केेे कड़े बंदोबस्त किए गए हैं।

दोपहर बाद होगा फैंसी क्रिकेट मैच और हाॅर्स शो का आयोजन
गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा महाराजा कॉलेज के मैदान में 2 बजे से फैंसी क्रिकेट मैच का आयोजन किया गया है। वही दोपहर 3 बजे से एमएमपी के ग्राउंड में हाॅर्स शो का आयोजन किया गया है। फैंसी मैच संचालन की जिम्मेवारी सदर एसडीओ वैभव श्रीवास्तव और हार्स शो के आयोजन की जिम्मेवारी एमएमपी के कमांडेंट को सौंपी गई है।

मुख्य समारोह का लाइव प्रसारण देख सकते हैं लोग
कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा आम लोगों के लिए गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य समारोह का लाइव प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। मीडिया, फेसबुक के द्वारा वेबकास्टिंग भी की जाएगी। इसकी जिम्मेवारी जिला सूचना जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी और एनआईसी को दी गई है।

कोरोना इफेक्ट : कम संख्या में निकलेंगी झांकियां
कोराना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस पर कम संख्या में झाकियां निकालने का निर्णय लिया गया है। झाकियों में आईसीडीएस, कृषि, शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, नगर निगम, पीएचईडी, जीविका, पंचायती राज, परिवहन, पुलिस, बैंक, विद्युत एवं नशा मुक्त भारत अभियान की झांकियां निकालने जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

