मिलेगी राहत:आज से आरा होकर गुजरेगी चार पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन

आरा3 घंटे पहले
आरा रेलवे स्टेशन।
  • दीपावली और छठ पूजा में बाहर से आने और लौटने वाले यात्रियों को होगा फायदा

पटना- दीनदयाल उपाध्याय रेलखंड पर स्थित आरा रेलवे स्टेशन से एक बार फिर 4 पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 10 नवंबर से लेकर 28 नवंबर तक चलेगी। इन ट्रेनों के चलने से भोजपुर जिले के हजारों यात्रियों को दीपावली और छठ पूजा में यहां से बाहर जाने और बाहर से यहां आने में सहायता मिलेगी। रेलवे बोर्ड द्वारा जारी किए गए निर्देश के अनुसार गाड़ी नंबर 04434/04433 आनंद विहार( टी) - जयनगर उत्सव एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल ट्रेन 10 नवंबर से लेकर 22 नवंबर तक चलेगी। यह ट्रेन आनंद विहार से मंगलवार और शनिवार को तथा जयनगर से बुधवार और रविवार को चलेगी। आरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर आनंद विहार से आकर पटना होते हुए जयनगर जाने के लिए यह ट्रेन सुबह 3:45 बजे आएगी और 3:47 बजे यहां से खुल जाएगी। वही जयनगर की तरफ से यह ट्रेन आनंद विहार जाने के लिए आरा रात्रि पहर 23:42 बजे आएगी और 23:44 बजे आनंद विहार जाने के लिए खुल जाएगी। गाड़ी नंबर 01021/ 01022 लोकमान्य तिलक- समस्तीपुर उत्सव स्पेशल ट्रेन लोकमान तिलक स्टेशन से बुधवार और शनिवार को 11 नवंबर से लेकर 28 नवंबर तक सप्ताह में दो दिन खुलेगी। वही समस्तीपुर से शुक्रवार और सोमवार को 13 नवंबर से लेकर 30 नवंबर तक खुलेगी। लोकमान्य तिलक से आने के क्रम में यह आरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर रात 23:48 बजे आएगी और 23:50 बजे पटना के लिए खुल जाएगी। वहीं समस्तीपुर से लोकमान्य जाने के लिए दोपहर 13:35 बजे आरा आएगी और 13:37 बजे लोकमान्य के लिए खुल जाएगी। गाड़ी नंबर 04428/ 04427 आनंद विहार - जोगबनी पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 11 नवंबर से लेकर 22 नवंबर तक चलेगी। यह साप्ताहिक ट्रेन आनंद विहार से मंगलवार और शुक्रवार को छोड़कर अन्य 5 दिनों तक चलेगी। वही जोगबनी से बुधवार और शनिवार को छोड़कर अन्य दिन चलेगी। आनंद विहार से पटना की तरफ जोगबनी जाने के लिए आरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर यह ट्रेन दोपहर 2:15 बजे आएगी और 2:17 बजे खुल जाएगी। वही पटना की तरफ से आनंद विहार जाने के लिए यह ट्रेन आरा सुबह 3:30 बजे आएगी और 3:32 बजे आरा से खुल जाएगी। गाड़ी नंबर 04404 और 04003 नई दिल्ली - पटना उत्सव एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल ट्रेन। यह ट्रेन 12 नवंबर से लेकर 23 नवंबर तक चलेगी। नई दिल्ली से आने के क्रम में यह आरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर सुबह 11:48 बजे आएगी और 11:50 बजे खुलेगी। पटना से नई दिल्ली जाने के लिए ट्रेन दोपहर 16:00 बजे आएगी और 1602 बजे नई दिल्ली के लिए खुल जाएगी।

