iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
उदासीनता हावी:रास्ता न होने से साइकिल से विद्यालय नहीं जातीं छात्राएं

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • विकास योजना से वंचित है सहार प्रखंड का कोसियर गांव, ग्रामीणों की समस्या की किसी को चिंता नहीं

विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में मतदान का बहिष्कार कर सुर्खियों में आया सहार प्रखंड के कोसियर गांव के ग्रामीण मौलिक सुविधाओं के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। “आहर पर पुल नहीं तो वोट नहीं” के नारे के साथ ग्रामीण अधिकारियों के समझाने और दबाव देने के बावजूद मतदान नहीं किए। प्रखंड मुख्यालय सहार से गांव की दूरी लगभग 14 किलोमीटर है। लेकिन बरसात में बारिश के कारण आहर का पुलिया बह जाने से यह दूरी 20 किलोमीटर से भी ऊपर हो गई है। यह पुलिया बरसात में हर साल बह जाती है।

ग्रामीणों के द्वारा अधिकारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों से बार-बार गुहार लगाने के बावजूद पक्के पुलिया का निर्माण नहीं हो सका है। साल 2311 के अनुसार मतदाताओं वाले गांव की आबादी लगभग 10000 के करीब है। गांव में एक कन्या प्राथमिक विद्यालय और मध्य विद्यालय कोसियर में आठवीं कक्षा तक के छात्र अपनी पढ़ाई पूरी करते है। इस वर्ष मध्य विद्यालय कोसियर में नौवीं कक्षा की पढ़ाई के लिए स्मार्ट क्लास का उद्घाटन किया गया है।

उच्च विद्यालय तक की पढ़ाई के लिए गांव के बच्चे 2 किलोमीटर दूर अगिआंव प्रखंड के गोरपा स्थित उच्च विद्यालय में जाते हैं। यह गोरपा गांव के उत्तर की ओर पड़ता है। जहां जाने के लिए नहर के बांध से होकर गुजरना पड़ता है। नहर का बांध जगह-जगह कटे होने के कारण छात्राओं को फजीहत का सामना करना पड़ता है। स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के लिए अमरुहां स्थित अतिरिक्त स्वास्थ्य केंद्र जाना पड़ता है।

अमरूहां पंचायत के अंतर्गत आने वाले कोसियर गांव में कुल 5 वार्ड हैं। यहां के ग्रामीणों को राज्य सरकार की महत्वकांक्षी योजना 7 निश्चय का लाभ अब तक नहीं मिल सका है। गांव में जाने वाली मुख्य सड़क पर सालों भर पानी जमा रहता है। वोट बहिष्कार का नेतृत्व करने वाले पूर्व मुखिया उमेश कुमार आडवाणी, पंचायत समिति सदस्य मोहम्मद कसमुद्दीन, वार्ड सदस्य जाहिद हुसैन, राजू शर्मा, राजेंद्र महतो, मुकेश राय, मनजी यादव, अवधेश सिंह सहित अन्य ने बताया कि सात निश्चय की राशि के वादों में वितरण के मामले में भी मुखिया के द्वारा भेदभाव किया गया है और इस गांव को सात निश्चय की राशि से बहुत दिनों तक वंचित रखा गया है।

नीतीश कुमार ने बालिकाओं के लिए साइकल तो उपलब्ध करा दिया लेकिन उनके विद्यालय जाने की सड़क नहीं बना सके तो साईकिल का फायदा बच्चियों को नहीं मिल पाता है।

