वारदात:हर्ष फायरिंग : हत्या के बाद दुल्हन के घर से रायफल व बंदूक बरामद

आरा / चरपोखरी2 घंटे पहले
हत्याकांड के बाद घटनास्थल की जांच करती पुलिस।
  • चरपोखरी में गिरफ्तारी की मांग करते हुए सड़क जाम व प्रदर्शन किया गया
  • गांव में अफरा-तफरी, पुलिस में घटना के बाद 40 लोगों को थाने में लाकर पूछताछ की

चरपोखरी में शादी के दौरान युवक की हत्या मामले में पुलिस ने दुल्हन के घर से रायफल अौर बंदूक बरामद कर ली है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने 40 लोगों को थाने में ले जाकर पूछताछ भी की। पुलिस के अनुसार छापेमारी अभियान के दौरान एक राइफल 315 बोर की एवं एक सिंगल बैरल की बंदूक लड़की के पिता हरगोविंद सिंह के घर ग्राम पड़रिया से बरामद की गई है। चरपोखरी थाना क्षेत्र के पड़रिया गांव में शुक्रवार की रात हरगोविंद सिंह के घर पुत्री की शादी में सासाराम के न्यू एरिया, पंचशील नगर से विजय सिंह के पुत्र की बारात आई थी। बताया जाता है कि शादी के दौरान बारातियों के तरफ से रायफल से हर्ष फायरिंग होने लगी। बाहर से कुछ बाराती शराब पीकर शामियाने में आ गए। इस दौरान फरमाइशी गाना गंवाने और डांस को लेकर विवाद व हंगामा हो गया। इस दौरान पड़रिया गांव के निकेश कुमार उर्फ छोटू सिंह की हत्या कर दी गई। हत्या के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने शामियाना के आसपास खड़ी बोलेरो, टाटा सुमो, कार समेत लगभग आधा दर्जन गाड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ किया, शीशे तोड़ दिये। पुलिस ने सभी क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों को जब्त कर लिया है।

शादी के दौरान नशे में धुत लोगों ने की फायरिंग
ग्रामीणों ने बताया गया कि बारात में कुछ लोग शराब के नशे में धुत थे, जो फायरिंग कर रहे थे। घटना के बाद गांव में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल कायम हो गया, चारों तरफ भगदड़ मच गई। बारात पक्ष के लोग डरकर दुल्हन के पिता हरगोविंद सिंह के घर में जाकर छिप गये। घटना की सूचना पाकर पुलिस ने दुल्हन के घर में बारात पक्ष के छिपे करीब चालीस लोगों को पकड़कर थाना ले आई। बाद में पूछताछ के बाद छोड़ दिया गया।

दूल्हे के पिता, भाई व दोस्त समेत पांंच नामजद व अज्ञात पर एफआईआर
मृतक के पिता पड़रिया निवासी विश्वनाथ सिंह के बयान पर रोहतास जिले में शिवसागर थाना क्षेत्र के मोरकाप गांव के मूल निवासी दूल्हे के पिता विजय सिंह, भाई अनूप सिंह, अशोक कुमार सिंह, आशुतोष कुमार सिंह और शिवसागर थाने में नादी गांव निवासी प्रशांत चौहान सहित पांच नामजद और कुछ अज्ञात लोगों पर एफआईआर कराई गई है। पुलिस ने घटना में शामिल तीन नामजद आरोपियों विजय सिंह, अशोक कुमार सिंह और प्रशांत चौहान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार छापेमारी अभियान के दौरान एक राइफल 315 बोर की एवं एक सिंगल बैरल की बंदूक लड़की के पिता हरगोविंद सिंह के घर ग्राम पड़रिया से बरामद की गई है। ये हथियार लाइसेंसी है कि अवैध, इसके लिए पड़ताल की जा रही है।

ग्रामीणों ने तीन घंटे तक सड़क जाम किया
निकेश की हत्या के बाद शनिवार को ग्रामीण उग्र हो गये। उसके शव को लेकर आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने स्टेट हाईवे को चरपोखरी के समीप जाम कर दिया। पुलिस-प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी एवं हत्या के आरोपियों के गिरफ्तारी करने की मांग करने लगे। ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि पुलिस द्वारा जान-बूझकर हत्या के आरोपी को बचाने का कोशिश की जा रही है।

बारात लगने के दौरान युवक की गोली लगने से मौत

तरारी | सिकरहटा थाना क्षेत्र के चंदा गांव में भी बरात लगने के दौरान हर्ष फायरिंग से एक युवक की मौत हो गई। मृतक 18 वर्षीय मुन्ना राम गांव के सजीवन राम का पुत्र था। घटना के बारे में बताया जाता है कि चंदा गांव में बिनोद चौधरी के घर बिहिया थाना के दोघरा गांव से बारात आई थी। दरवाजा लगने के दौरान चन्दा निवासी मुन्ना राम भी गया था। तभी एक फायर हुआ और गोली मुन्ना राम की कमर में लग गयी। जिसके बाद अफरा-तफरी मच गयी। मुन्ना राम का इलाज कराने के लिए परिजन उसे आरा ले गये। इस दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।

