खनन:कोईलवर में बालू के अवैध उत्खनन से अधिसंख्य छठ घाट हो गए खतरनाक

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • धन्डीहा, कोईलवर, हरिपुर, जमालपुर, राजापुर में दर्जनों छठ घाट हुए खराब

कोईलवर थाना क्षेत्र के सोन नद के तटवर्तीय इलाके में नावों से अवैध बालू उत्खनन के कारण छठ घाटों को खतरनाक बना दिया है। दूसरे जिले से आने वाले नावों ने अंधाधुंध उत्खनन कर धन्डीहा, कोईलवर, हरिपुर, जमालपुर, राजापुर में दर्जनों छठ घाटों को खराब कर दिया है। जिससे इस बार छठ पूजा करने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ेगी।

नगर पंचायत कोईलवर के छठ पूजा समिति के सदस्यों ने छठ घाट का जायजा लिया। जहाँ पूर्व में बालू कम्पनी द्वारा एनजीटी के नियमों को ताक पर रख जेसीबी से बालू उत्खनन कर बीस से तीस फीट के दर्जनों गड्ढे खोद डाले हैं। बाकी कसर दूसरे जिले से आने वाले नावों ने पूरा कर दिया है।

नाव उत्खनन से नद के तट पर आठ से दस फीट गढ्ढा कर बन गया है। जिससे छठ घाट खतरनाक बन गया गया है। जिस गड्ढे में फंस कई लोग जान गंवा बैठे है। इन बने गड्ढे से छठ में लोगों की थोड़ी से गलती से बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। क्योंकि सोन नद के तट पर ही अचानक गड्ढा है। जिसमें बिना तैरने वाले लोग डूब सकते हैं। बावजूद सोन नद से अवैध उत्खनन नहीं रुक रहा है। हालांकि सोन नद में नावों द्वारा अवैध उत्खनन रोकने के लिए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा समय समय पर छापेमारी अभियान चलाया जाता है। लेकिन नाव नद के रास्ते आते हैं और उत्खनन कर वापस चले जाते हैं। इस अवैध उत्खनन को रोकने के लिए जिला खनन पदाधिकारी द्वारा सैप जवानों से सोन नद में गश्ती की जाती है।

लेकिन सैप जवानों की संलिप्ता के कारण उत्खनन नहीं रुक पाता है। जिस कारण बाहरी जिले से आने वाले नावों का मनोबल बढ़ता जा रहा है। इधर छठ घाटों के खतरनाक हो जाने से व्रतियों और श्रद्धालुओं को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

