परेशानी:मेंटेनेंस के नाम पर सालभर में 20 करोड़ रुपए की निकासी हुई, पर सड़कें अब भी बदहाल

आरा4 घंटे पहले
उदवंतनगर के जीरो माइल के पास टूटने लगी आरा सासाराम स्टेट हाईवे।
  • नौ सड़कों के मेंटेनेंस के लिए 110.71 करोड़ का है पैकेज
  • सात वर्षों तक मेंटेनेंस की जिम्मेवारी के बाद भी सही ढंग से सड़कों का नहीं हो रहा मरम्मतीकरण

भोजपुर में बनने के कुछ दिनों के बाद ही टूटने लगी आरा - सासाराम स्टेट हाईवे। इस मार्ग पर गड्ढे खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। सड़क मेंटेनेंस की गुणवत्ता का आलम यह है, कि चुनाव के कुछ माह पूर्व आरा-सासाराम स्टेट हाईवे पर मरम्मत कार्य चला था। मेंटेनेंस कार्य समाप्त हुए अभी एक-दो माह बीते नहीं कि सड़कों पर फिर से गड्ढे होनी शुरू हो गयी है। कई जगह से सड़क एक बार फिर तेजी से टूटने लगी है। उदवंतनगर थाना क्षेत्र के जीरोमाइल मोड़ के पास भी सड़क टूटने लगी है, यहीं से आरा-सासाराम स्टेट हाईवे शुरू होती है। इसके अलावे भी सड़क के कई स्थानों पर गड्ढे हो चुके हैं। जिले में विगत एक वर्ष से सड़कों की जर्जर स्थिति का खामियाजा आम लोगों के साथ-साथ यहां से होकर रोजाना गुजरने वाले हजारों यात्रियों को भुगतना पड़ रहा था। हाल में चुनाव के पहले ही सड़क का मरम्मतीकरण का कार्य पथ निर्माण विभाग की ओर से कराया गया था। सड़कों के बनने से लोगों को राहत जरूर मिली थी, पर कुछ दिन के बाद ही सड़क फिर टूटने लगी है। एक बार फिर बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे होने के साथ हादसे होने की आशंका दिखने लगी है। पथ निर्माण विभाग के द्वारा चुनाव के पहले आनन-फानन में सड़कों में हुए गड्ढों को भरने का कार्य भी युद्ध गति से कराया गया था। लोगों का आरोप है कि घटिया क्वालिटी की सामग्री का उपयोग करने के कारण बनाने के कुछ माह बाद ही सड़क टूटने लगी है।

निकासी के बावजूद सड़कों पर बने हैं बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे

एक वर्ष के अंदर जिले की नौ सड़कों के लिए मेंटेनेंस के नाम पर 20 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की निकासी हो चुकी है। इसके बाद भी इन सड़कों पर कई जगह बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे देखे जा सकते हैं। मालूम हो पथ निर्माण विभाग के द्वारा सड़कों की स्थिति बेहतर करने के लिए नई मेंटेनेंस की नीति लाई गई थी। पथ निर्माण प्रमंडल के कार्यपालक अभियंता जितेद्र कुमार ने बताया कि आरा सासाराम स्टेट हाईवे पर एक दो जगह सड़क टूटने की सूचना मिली है। टूटे हुए सड़क की मरम्मत कराने का आदेश संवेदक को दिया गया है। तय समय सीमा में मरम्मत करने वाली कंपनी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

