निर्देश:पटना से बक्सर फोरलेन का निर्माण तेज करने के निर्देश

भोजपुर जिले से होकर गुजरने वाली निर्माणाधीन पटना - बक्सर फोरलेन सड़क के निर्माण कार्य का निरीक्षण शुक्रवार को डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा ने किया है। विगत कई दिनों से कोईलवर से लेकर बामपाली तक सड़क निर्माण में आ रही बाधाओं को दूर करने का निर्देश सभी एजेंसियों को डीएम ने दिया है।

डीएम ने बामपाली से लेकर कायमनगर तक मिट्टी कार्य में हो रहे विलंब पर निर्माण कर रही एजेंसियों को चेतावनी देते हुए कार्य को एक माह में पूरा करने का हर हाल में निर्देश दिया। वहीं कायमनगर और गीधा के बीच मौजूद संरचनाओं को मजिस्ट्रेट और सुरक्षा बलों की मौजूदगी में हटाने का निर्देश सदर एसडीओ को दिया।सड़क निर्माण में जिन रैयत की जमीन गई है।

उनकी बकाया राशि कैंप लगाकर अविलंब मुआवजा देने का निर्देश डीएम ने जिला भू अर्जन पदाधिकारी को दिया है। कायमनगर से लेकर आरा बाईपास को जोड़ने के लिए मिट्टी का जो कार्य चल रहा है, उसे एजेंसी को तेजी के साथ पूरा करने को कहा गया। कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने वाली एजेंसियों को चेतावनी देते हुए डीएम ने कहा कि समय पर कार्य पूरा नहीं करने के बाद उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। निरीक्षण के समय सदर एसडीओ वैभव श्रीवास्तव, जिला भू अर्जन पदाधिकारी शब्बीर अहमद, पीएनसी, एनएचएआई और सिंगला कंपनी के पदाधिकारी भी मौजूद थे।

