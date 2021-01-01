पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Ara
  • Journalist And His Friend Beaten In A Car In Collision With A Container, Teenager Dies Due To Uncontrolled Auto Turning

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसों का शुक्रवार, 6 की मौत:कंटेनर में टक्कर से कार में सवार पत्रकार व उसके मित्र की माैत, अनियंत्रित होकर ऑटो पलटने से किशोर की गई जान

आरा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुरुवार की रात सड़क दुर्घटना में एक अखबार के पत्रकार कुणाल सिंह और उनके मित्र गौरीशंकर शुक्ल की मौत हो गई। कुणाल की उम्र 28 और गौरीशंकर की उम्र 25 साल थी। दोनों आरा से एक परिचित की पुत्री की बर्थ-डे पार्टी के बाद रात कार से लौट रहे थे।

इसी दौरान, आरा-सासाराम स्टेट हाईवे पर बगवां रेलवे क्रॉसिंग के पास चार दिन से खड़े कंटेनर के ट्रक से टकराने के बाद उनकी कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए जिसमें दोनों की मौत हो गई। कुणाल गड़हनी थाना क्षेत्र के बराप निवासी सत्येन्द्र सिंह के पुत्र था। वहीं, गौरीशंकर शुक्ल धमनियां गांव निवासी दिवंगत सुरेन्द्र शुक्ला के पुत्र था। कार गौरीशंकर की थी। वह ड्राइव कर रहा था।

अपने पुत्र की मौत के बाद कुणाल सिंह के पिता सत्येन्द्र सिंह और गौरीशंकर शुक्ल के पिता संजय शुक्ल ने दो अलग-अलग आवेदन देकर केस दर्ज करने की मांग की गई है। एक आवेदन पुलिस उपाधीक्षक को देकर थानाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार रजक पर कार्य में लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए प्राथमिकी की मांग की गई है। कहा गया है कि कंटेनर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की सूचना के बाद भी ट्रक नहीं हटाया गया।

थानाध्यक्ष पर एफआईआर की मांग के लिए जाम, 20 हजार रुपये लेने का आरोप

शुक्रवार की सुबह दोनों युवकों की मौत की सूचना मिलते ही सैकड़ों ग्रामीण घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए। इसके बाद एसपी को बुलाने और थानाध्यक्ष को हटाने की मांग को लेकर हाइवे जाम कर दिया। समझाने पहुंचे पुलिस के वरीय अधिकारियों से ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि सामान लदे कंटेनर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के बाद थानाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार रजक को सूचना दी गई थी।

बावजूद कंटेनर नहीं हटाया गया। तीसरे दिन रुपये लेकर वाहन को खाली करा दिया। उसके बाद भी कंटेनर हाइवे पर खड़ी थी। सड़क पर चार दिन से खराब कंटेनर खड़ा नहीं होने से घटना न होती। घटना की सूचना देने पर थानाध्यक्ष दो घंटे बाद आए। इस दौरान दोपहर करीब 1 बजे सीओ उदयकांत चौधरी ने मृतक के परिजनों को आपदा राहत कोष से 4-4 लाख रुपए का चेक देने, एसडीपीओ संजय राउत और इंस्पेक्टर नागेश्वर यादव के समझाने पर जाम हटा।
अनियंत्रित होकर ऑटो पलटने से किशोर की गई जान
आरा-मोहनिया नेशनल हाईवे 30 पर जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के नारायणपुर के समीप समीप एक ऑटो अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गयी। इस घटना में एक 16 वर्षीय किशोर की मौत हो गयी। मृतक का नाम राजू कुमार था। जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के हाटपोखर गांव निवासी संतोष कुमार का पुत्र था। बताया जाता है कि उक्त किशोर अपने एक दोस्त के साथ नयका टोला आ रहा था।

इसी दौरान ऑटो पलटने से वह गंभीर जख्मी हो गया। आनन-फानन में उसे इलाज के लिए जगदीशपुर के दुलौर स्थित अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में ले जाया गया, जहां प्राइमरी इलाज के बाद आरा रेफर कर दिया गया। फिर से आरा से बेहतर इलाज के लिए उसे पटना ले जाया जा रहा था।

चरपोखरी के पथार पथ पर सड़क दुर्घटना में युवक की मौत
चरपोखरी थाना क्षेत्र के पथार पथ पर हुई एक सड़क दुर्घटना में मोटरसाइकिल सवार एक युवक की मौत हो गई। घटना के संबंध में पुलिस ने बताया जाता है कि पथार गांव निवासी राजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव का पुत्र अनिल कुमार मोटरसाइकिल से गुरुवार की रात को गड़हनी से अपने गांव पथार जा रहा था कि इसी दौरान सड़क के किनारे गिर कर मरा हुआ पाया गया।

कोई तेज़ वाहन द्वारा मोटरसाइकिल चालक को टक्कर मारने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचीं तो युवक की मौत हो गई थी, पुलिस शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर सदर अस्पताल आरा भेज दिया। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

ऑटो में इंडिका कार ने मारी टक्कर, मजदूर की मौत
उदवंतनगर थाना क्षेत्र के जीरो माइल के निकट बक्सर जा रहे एक मजदूर की मौत सड़क हादसे में हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार टेम्पू जीरो माइल से बक्सर की ओर जा रही थी। तभी एक अनियंत्रित इंडिका कार ने टेम्पू के पीछे से टक्कर मार दिया। जिससे टेम्पू से गिरकर मजदूर सड़क पर आ गया।

सिर में चोट लगने से उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक गोपाल कुमार चौहान, बक्सर शहर का रहने वाला है। परिजनों ने बताया कि गोपाल मजदूरी के लिए बक्सर से गीधा जा रहा था। ट्रक में भूंसा लोड कर अपने घर लौट रहा था। इसी क्रम में यह हादसा हो गया। जिससे मजदूर की मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद मौके पर अफरातफरी मच गई।

ट्रक ने ऑटो में टक्कर मारा, एक यात्री की मौत, चार लोग जख्मी

आरा-छपरा फोरलेन पर नया हरिपुर गांव के समीप तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने ऑटो में पीछे से टक्कर मार दिया। इस घटना में ऑटो पलटने से उसमें बैठे एक यात्री की मौत हो गयी। चार यात्री गम्भीर जख्मी हो गये। मृत 56 वर्षीय मुन्ना मुसहर, कोईलवर थाना क्षेत्र बागमझौवा निवासी स्व सुकन मुसहर का पुत्र था। जख्मी बाग मझौंवा निवासी फूलमती देवी, बबन राम, ललिता देवी, कजली देवी हैं।

जिनका सदर अस्पताल आरा में इलाज हो रहा है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार शुक्रवार की सुबह दस बजे मुन्ना मुसहर अन्य चार लोगों के साथ नये राशन कार्ड के आवेदन देने के लिए ऑटो से कोईलवर आ रहे थे। इस बीच छपरा-आरा फोरलेन पर नया हरिपुर गांव के समीप ओवरटेक करते हुए तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने ऑटो में धक्का मार दिया। ट्रक के धक्के से ऑटो पलट गई और ऑटो में आगे बैठा मुन्ना ट्रक के चपेट में आ गया। जिससे मौके पर उसकी दर्दनाक मौत हो गयी। ऑटो दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होते ही आसपास के लोग दौड़ते हुए घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser