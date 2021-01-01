पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:भोजपुर में बर्फीली हवा चलने से बढ़ी कनकनी

आरा4 घंटे पहले
भोजपुर जिले में बर्फीली हवाओं की वजह से कोईलवर, बड़हरा, उदवंतनगर, कोईलवर सहित कई प्रखंडों में कोल्ड वेव की स्थिति बनी हुई है। ठंड ने लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ा दी है। सड़क पर काम करने और खुले आसमान के नीचे रहने वालों के लिए ठंड बड़ी चुनौती बन गई है।

सोमवार को लोगों को सूर्य देवता के दर्शन तो हुए पर उनकी किरणों में गर्मी नहीं थी। इस कारण लोग जगह-जगह अलाव के सहारे ठंड दूर करने की कोशिश में ही लगे थे। ठंड में सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी कोचिंग व शिक्षण संस्थानों में पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों को हो रही है। प्रशासन द्वारा लकड़ियां भी हर जगहों पर मुहैया नहीं कराई गई है, जिसका प्रतिकूल असर लोगों पर दिख रहा है।

सोमवार को भोजपुर के अधिकांश हिस्सों में सुबह के वक्त कोहरा छाया हुआ था। अगर तापमान की करें तो भोजपुर में अधिकतम 21 और न्यूनतम तापमान 7 रहा। इधर केवीके हेड डा पीके द्विवेदी ने बताया कि अगले चौबीस घंटे के अंदर तापमान में और गिरावट आ सकती है।आने वाले चार से पांच दिनों तक लोगों को ठंड से राहत नहीं मिलने वाली है। राज्य के दक्षिणी हिस्से में जहां उत्तर पश्चिम दिशा से बर्फीली हवाएं कनकनी लेकर आ रही हैं।

