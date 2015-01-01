पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था के घाट पर श्रद्धा का अर्घ्य:उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद महापर्व छठ का समापन

आरा7 घंटे पहले
शनिवार को उदयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व समाप्त हुआ। शुक्रवार को पहला अर्घ्य 5:21 मिनट पर, वही शनिवार को 6:21 से 6:29 के बीच अर्घ्य दिया गया। छठ पूजा लेकर शहर के मुख्य चौक चौराहे पर रंगोली बनाया गया था। जिसमें शहीद भवन मोड़, फायर ब्रिगेड, रमना मैदान व अन्य स्थानों पर पूजा समितियों के द्वारा सजाया गया था। जिससे शहर काफी सुंदर दिख रहा था।

शुक्रवार को भगवान भास्कर को छठ व्रतियों के द्वारा पहला अर्घ्य दिया गया था। व्रतियों ने पानी में खड़ा होकर भगवान सूर्य का ध्यान रखी। कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण को देखते कर्मन टोला शहीद भगत सिंह प्रतिमा के सामने पूजा समिति के सदस्य माइक से लोगों को जागरूक कर रहे थे। छठ पूजा को लेकर घाटों को सुंदर तरीके से सजाया गया था। मगर कोरोना वायरस की वजह से घाटों पर भीड़ कम थी। घाटों की सजावट काफी आकर्षक तरीके से की गई थी।

सूर्योदय का इंतजार
सुबह आसमान में बदल छाये रहने के कारण सूर्य देव का इंतजार करना पड़ा। यह आस्था ही थी कि व्रती ठंडे पानी में पूर्व दिशा की ओर चेहरा कर खड़े रहे और भगवान भास्कर के उदय होने का इंतजार करते रहे। शनिवार की सुबह और दिनों की अपेक्षा तेज ठंडी हवा भी चल रही थी। आस्था के आगे मौसम हारा और जैसे ही पूर्व दिशा की ओर आसमान में लाली छायी भगवान भास्कर के जयकारे के साथ अर्घ्य देने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया।
घरों में बनाया कृत्रिम तालाब : अधिकतर लोग इस बार अपने घरों में ही गड्ढा खुदवाकर और ट्यूब से बने कृत्रिम तालाब बना कर छठ व्रत को कर रहे थे। अर्घ्य देने के बाद श्रद्धालुओं ने शहर में स्थित सूर्य मंदिर में स्थापित सूर्य देवता का दर्शन किए। इसके बाद छठ का प्रसाद लेकर और श्रद्धालु अपने अपने घर को गए।
प्रतिमा बनाकर मास्कर पहनने की अपील की गई
करमन टोला शहीद भगत सिंह की मूर्ति के समीप करोना महामारी बचाव को लेकर करोना वायरस व मास्क पहने लोगों की प्रतिमा बनाई गई थी। प्रतिमा से आम जनता को यह संदेश दिया जा रहा था कि करोना से बचाव को लेकर मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कर इस महामारी से बच सकते है। तभी हम लोग करोना से जंग जीत सकते हैं। दूसरी तरफ समाजसेवी संतोष सिंह के नेतृत्व में महावीर टोला में रोड पर दीप जलाया गया था। इधर लोगों को जानकारी दी जा रही थी कि कोरोना को हराने के लिए अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। इसलिए इसे जरूर लगाएं।

