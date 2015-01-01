पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनता का आभार:मनोज का आईएएस बनने का सपना था पर 30 मुकदमें और 5 बार जेल जाने के बाद विधायकी की मिली मंजिल

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • भोजपुर जिले में अगिआंव विधानसभा सुरक्षित सीट पर पहली बार भाकपा माले की टिकट पर मनोज ने जीत दर्ज की

भोजपुर जिले में अगिआंव विधानसभा सुरक्षित पहली बार भाकपा माले के टिकट पर पहली बार मनोज मंजिल जीते हैं। इनका सपना आईएएस बनना था, पर राजनीतिक रुझानों के कारण भाकपा माले से जुड़े और दूसरी बार चुनाव लड़कर विधायक बन गये। तरारी प्रखंड के कपूरडिहरा गांव में मजदूर परिवार में इनका जन्म सन 1983 में हुआ। पिता मिथिलेश कुमार एवं माता सूर्यमणि देवी है।

36 साल के मनोज मंजिल की दो बहन है। पत्नी शीला कुमारी व दो संतान है। इनकी प्रारंभिक शिक्षा गांव के समीप एसएमटी हाई स्कूल, रनी डुमरिया से 1997 में मैट्रिक सेकेंड डिवीजन से पास किया। वर्ष 1997- 99 में महाराजा कॉलेज से आईएससी से इंटर व वर्ष 2013 में स्नातक किया। इनका आईएएस बनने का था, पर राजनीतिक रुझान हो गया।

राजनीतिक जीवन मे प्रवेश वर्ष 2001 में आइसा के जिला कमिटी, वर्ष 2012 में भाकपा-माले जिला कमिटी में चुने गए। वर्ष 2018 में केंद्रीय कमिटी के सदस्य बने। छात्र - जीवन में पहला आंदोलन आरा शहर में दलित आवासीय विद्यालय में गलत आधार पर छात्रों का नामांकन रद्द कर विद्यालय से बाहर करने के खिलाफ किया।

जिसमें जीत भी हासिल हुई और जिला प्रशासन को नामांकन वापस लेना पड़ा। वीर कुंअर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय में फीस वृद्धि व अन्य मुद्दों पर पहला मुकदमा हुआ। बिजली व सड़क के सवाल पर विभिन्न आंदोलन किया जिसमें लगभग सभी आंदोलनों में प्रशासन द्वारा मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया। जिले में कई स्थानों पर शिक्षा में सुधार के लिए ‘सड़क पर स्कूल’ आंदोलन किया।

मनोज पर अभी तक 30 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। ये सबसे पहले 2008 में जेल गए और अभी तक 5 बार जेल गये। इनका राजनीतिक जीवन अभी तक आंदोलन भरा ही है। जहां इतने संघर्ष के बाद मनोज मंजिल 2020 की विधानसभा चुनाव में रिकॉर्ड मत से जीत हासिल कर आईएएस तो नही बने पर विधायक बनकर अपना सपना पूरा किए।

जीत के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि अगिआंव विधानसभा में विधायक बनकर नही बेटा बनकर अगिआंव विधानसभा का चंहुमुखी विकास करूंगा। जिसमे गरीबो का राशन, पेंशन, सड़क, पुल पुलिया, गरीबों का तीन डिसमिल जमीन, जमीन पर पक्का मकान, किसानों की सिचाई, शिक्षा एवम स्वास्थ्य की बदहाली में सुधार एवम अन्य तरह की जनहित के कार्य शामिल हैं।

