दुस्साहस:ग्रामीण बैंक में घुसकर नकाबपोश लुटेरों ने तीन मिनट में 3 लूट लिए 9 लाख रुपये

लूट की घटना के बाद ग्रामीण बैंक के बाहर खड़ी लोगों की भीड़।
  • शाहपुर थाना से महज 500 मीटर की दूरी पर लूट की वारदात, लुटेरों ने बैंक में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे का डीवीआर भी निकाला
  • शाम चार बजे बैंक बंद होने के दौरान पहुंचे बदमाश, की वारदात, बाइक से पहुंचे थे लुटेरे, भागने के दौरान एक का हेलमेट गिरा

आरा- बक्सर नेशनल हाईवे 84 पर शाहपुर थाना से महज 500 मीटर की दूरी पर दक्षिण बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक की ईटवा शाखा से मंगलवार को लुटेरों ने लगभग 8.97 लाख रुपये लूट लिया। नकाबपोश लुटेरे शाम 4 बजे के पहले लूट के घटना को तब अंजाम दिया, जब बैंक शाखा बंद करने की तैयारी की जा रही थी।

घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद लुटेरे आराम से भाग निकले। बताया जाता है कि लुटेरे बाइक पर सवार होकर आए थे। हथियारों से लैस लुटेरे बैंक शाखा के अंदर घुसे और कैशियर को अपने कब्जे में लेकर बैंक काउंटर में रखे गये रुपये को लगभग 3 मिनट के अंदर ही लूट लिया। बताया जाता है कि लूट के दौरान लुटेरों ने बैंक में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे का डीवीआर भी निकाल लिया।

यह भी बताया जाता है कि भागने के दौरान लुटेरों का एक हेलमेट भी बैंक शाखा के नीचे सीढ़ियों पर गिर गया। लुटेेेरों की संख्या कितनी थी, यह पूरी तरह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। लेकिन चर्चा है कि 3 बाइक पर 5-6 की संख्या में लुटेरे पहुंचे थे। इसमें 3 से 4 लूटेरे बैंक शाखा के अंदर गये और अन्य बाहर बाईक के पास थे। बैंक लूट की इस बड़ी घटना के बाद इलाके में खलबली मच गयी और मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ जुट गयी।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही शाहपुर के थानाध्यक्ष अविनाश कुमार दलबल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। बाद में घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर एसपी हरकिशोर राय और जगदीशपुर के एसडीपीओ श्याम किशोर रंजन भी पहुंचे और बैंक कर्मियों से पूछताछ कर विस्तृत जानकारी प्राप्त की। पुलिस अफसरों ने बैंक कर्मियों से काफी देर तक पूछताछ कर पूरे घटना की बारीकी से निरीक्षण किया।

बैंक शाखा की सुरक्षा में नहीं था गार्ड, खुला था बैंक शाखा का मेन गेट
बैंक शाखा में लूट के घटना के बाद सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर सवालिया निशान खड़ा हो गया है। बताया जाता है कि जब लूट की घटना हुई, बैंक शाखा की सुरक्षा में कोई भी गार्ड तैनात नहीं था। यह भी बताया जाता है कि बैंक शाखा का मेन गेट भी खुला था। घटना के दौरान बैंक शाखा में कैशियर के लावा और कौन-कौन कर्मी मौजूद थे और या कोई ग्राहक थे कि नहीं, इसका सही-सही पता नहीं चल पाया है। वैसे बताया जाता है कि घटना के दौरान बैंक शाखा के मैनेजर बैंक में मौजूद नहीं थे। महज कैशियर ही शाखा में थे। यही कारण है कि लूटेरे आराम से पहुंचे और घटना को अंजाम देकर आराम से भाग निकले। लूटेरे किधर से आए थे और किधर भागे, पुलिस इस बारे में पता लगा रही है।

गैंग की खोजबीन के लिए पुलिस खोज रही जरूरी क्लू

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस विभाग सकते में पड़ गयी। जिले के लगभग थानों के अलावा बक्सर जिले की पुलिस को भी अलर्ट कर दिया गया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने सघन चेकिंग अभियान शुरू कर दिया। हाईवे समेत अन्य लिंक पथों पर लुटेरों की तालाश में पुलिस जुटी रही। फिलवक्त, पुलिस लुटेरों के गैंग की पहचान करने के लिए साक्ष्य तलाश रही है। लुटेरों का जो हेलमेट गिरा है, उससे भी पुलिस साक्ष्य ढूंढ रही है। घटना के बाद एसपी और एसडीपीओ बैंक शाखा में काफी देर तक तहकीकात करने में जुटे रहे। बताया जाता है कि सीसीटीवी से भी फुटेज निकालने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

लाइनर के बारे में पता लगा रही पुलिस, रेकी की भी आशंका प्रबल

बताया जाता है कि घटना को अंजाम देने में कोई लाइनर भी हो सकता है। ऐसे में पुलिस लाइनर के बारे में भी पता लगा रही है। पूरी संभावना व्यक्त किया जा रहा है कि घटना को अंजाम देने के पहले लुटेरों ने रेकी की होगी। दरअसल, बताया जाता है कि लुटेरों ने जब लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया, तो उस समय बैंक शाखा में सूनापन था। ऐसे में संभावना जताया जा रहा है कि मौके की तलाश में जुटे लुटेरों को लाइनर द्वारा लाइन दिए जाने के बाद ही लूटेरे पहुंचे होंगे। पुलिस इस बारे में पता लगा रही है कि लूटेरे स्थानीय है या कहीं बाहर के।

पहले भी हो चुकी है बैंक शाखाओं में डकैती और लूट की घटनाएं

दक्षिण बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक की ईटवा शाखा में लूट की घटना की पहले भी भोजपुर जिले के कई बैंकों में पहले भी लूट की घटनाएं घटित हो चुकी है। लुटेरों ने पिछले वर्षों में अनेक लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया है।

