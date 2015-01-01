पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीकेएसयू:कॉलेजों के संबंधन, दीर्घीकरण और संबंधन को लेकर हुई बैठक

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • भोजपुर से 21, बक्सर से चार व रोहतास से 10 कॉलेजों ने दिया है आवेदन

वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय के प्रशासनिक भवन में नए सत्र 2021-2024 के लिए नव संबंधन, दीर्घीकरण और अस्थायी संबंधन के लिए आए आवेदनों पर मंथन किया गया। एक बार में पांच कॉलेजों के संबंधन पर विचार करने का निर्णय लिया गया। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि नए सत्र के लिए 44 कॉलेजों ने आवेदन किया था।

इनमें भोजपुर से 21, बक्सर से चार, कैमूर से नौ एवं रोहतास से 10 कॉलेजों ने आवेदन किया था। 36 कॉलेजों के द्वारा जांच शुल्क जमा किया गया था। 29 कॉलेजों का जांच प्रतिवेदन विश्वविद्यालय को मिला है। उन सभी जांच प्रतिवेदनों पर अध्ययन किया जा रहा है। पांच-पांच कॉलेजों की फाइलोें का गहन छानबीन कर निपटाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि तय समय सीमा के भीतर सारे कार्यों का निष्पादन करके सिंडिकेट एवं सीनेट से अनुमोदन कराकर प्रस्ताव को सरकार के पास भेज दिया जाएगा। 15 जनवरी तक राज्य सरकार शिक्षा विभाग को प्रस्ताव भेजने का डेट लाइन जारी किया गया है। जिसको ध्यान में रखते हुए कार्यों को युद्ध स्तर से निपटाने का प्रयत्न किया जा रहा है।

गाैरतलब हाे कि पिछले वर्ष तीन कॉलेजों को ही सिर्फ अस्थाई संबंधन मिला था। सत्र 2020-23 में भोजपुर, बक्सर, रोहतास एवं कैमूर जिले से 52 कॉलेजों ने संबंधन के लिए आवेदन किया था। इनमें से 39 कॉलेजों के लिए जांच कमेटी बनायी गई थी। लगभग 24 कॉलेजों का प्रस्ताव सीनेट एवं सिंडिकेट में रखा गया था। जिसमें से मात्र तीन कॉलेजों को ही नए सत्र में अस्थाई संबंधन मिला था।

इन मापदंडों से गुजरना होता है वीकेएसयू के संबद्ध डिग्री कॉलेज को
संबद्ध डिग्री कॉलेज के नव संबंधन, दीर्घीकरण, स्थायी और अस्थायी संबंधन के लिए प्राप्त आवेदन के बाद विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा अलग -अलग जांच कमेटी बनाकर कॉलेजों के मानकों की जांच-पड़ताल की जाती है। जांच कमेटी के द्वारा विश्वविद्यालय को रिपोर्ट सौंपने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाती है। इसके बाद नव संबंधन व दीर्घीकरण समिति की बैठक आयोजित होती है।

इसमें रिपोर्ट के आधार पर समिति अनुमोदन करती है। जिसके बाद नव संबंधन समिति के निर्णयों को सिंडिकेट में रखा जाता है। यहां से अनुमोदन मिलने के बाद सीनेट से पास कराकर सरकार के पास प्रस्ताव को भेजा जाता है।

जांच कमेटी कॉलेज का भवन, भूमि, लाइब्रेरी, खेल का मैदान एवं शौचालय सहित अन्य बिंदुओं की जांच करती है। अब देखना है यह है कि नए सत्र के लिए शाहाबाद प्रक्षेत्र के कितने कॉलेजों को संबंधन मिलता है। कितने कॉलेज सरकार की गाइडलाइन पर खरा उतरने का प्रयास करते है।

