बैठक:मूल डिग्री देने के लिए डीम्ड डेट की स्वीकृति लेने और लंबित परीक्षाओं के संचालन को लेकर परीक्षा समिति की हुई बैठक

आरा2 घंटे पहले
स्नातक सत्र 2015-18 (रेगुलर), स्नातक सत्र 2015-18 स्पेशल परीक्षा, स्नातक सत्र 2016-19 के पास विद्यार्थियों को मूल डिग्री देने के लिए डीम्ड डेट की स्वीकृति को लेकर वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय के प्रशासनिक भवन में परीक्षा समिति की बैठक हुई। अध्यक्षता कुलपति प्रो देवी प्रसाद तिवारी ने किया।

पीजी, एलएलबी, एमसीए, एमबीए, बीएड एवं स्नातक स्तरीय सहित अन्य कोर्स के पिछले सत्र में पास विद्यार्थियों को डिग्री देने के लिए भी डीम्ड डेट की स्वीकृति लेने पर विचार हुआ। राजभवन को पत्र भेजने पर सहमति बनी।

बीएड एवं एलएलबी सहित अन्य वोकेशनल की लंबित परीक्षाओं के संचालन को लेकर भी रणनीति बनाया गया। छठ महापर्व के बाद परीक्षाओं का संचालन युद्ध स्तर से निपटाने की जिम्मेवारी परीक्षा विभाग को दी गई। बैठक में छात्र कल्याण अध्यक्ष डॉ केके सिंह, परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ अनवर इमाम एवं आलोक सहाय सहित कई शामिल थे।

