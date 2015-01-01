पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाह अफसरों व पैक्स अध्यक्ष की मांगी सूची:भोजपुर में धान की धीमी खरीदारी पर बिफरे मंत्री

आरा2 घंटे पहले
सर्किट हाउस में धान खरीदारी की अफसरों से समीक्षा करते कृषि मंत्री।
  • 196 किसानों से महज 1600 एमटी धान खरीदी गई

भोजपुर जिले में सहकारिता विभाग के द्वारा धान की खरीदारी काफी धीमी गति से की जा रही है। शनिवार को कृषि, सहकारिता और गन्ना विभाग के मंत्री अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह के द्वारा समीक्षा के क्रम में इस लापरवाही का खुलासा होते ही वे अफसरों पर बिफर पड़े। शाहाबाद में भी सबसे ज्यादा खराब स्थिति भोजपुर की सुन मंत्री ने लापरवाह अफसरों पर कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी तक दे डाली। मंत्री की नाराजगी को देख बैठक में अफसरों के हाथ-पांव फूलने लगे। मंत्री ने 2 से 3 दिनों के अंदर स्थिति नहीं सुधारने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करने को कहा है। मंत्री के इस कड़े रुख के बाद सहकारिता विभाग में हड़कंप मच गया है। समीक्षा के क्रम में जैसे ही मंत्री को यह जानकारी मिली कि जिले में अब तक महज 196 किसानों से 1600 एमटी ही धान की खरीदारी हुई है। वह नाराज हो उठे। उन्होंनेेे कहा कि राज्य स्तर पर हो रहे धान खरीद में भोजपुर का परफॉर्मेंस बहुत खराब है। इसमें अविलंब तेेजी लाने का निर्देश अफसरों को दिया है। धान क्रय करने में लापरवाही कर रहे पैक्स अध्यक्ष और अफसरों को चिन्हित कर एक रिपोर्ट उन्होंनेे जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी से मांगी है। इस रिपोर्ट के मिलतेे ही संबंधित लोगों पर कार्रवाई शुरू हो जाएगी। मंत्री ने सहकारिता विभाग के अफसरों को बताया कि पहले से निबंधित किसानों का नया निबंधन ना करावे। पुराने निबंधन पर ही सभी का धान लेना शुरू करें। धान लेने के लिए बैंक में पैसों का सीसी लिमिट बढ़ाने के साथ पैसों की कोई कमी नहीं होने का आश्वासन अफसरों को दिया।

