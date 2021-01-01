पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:नाबालिग ने मूकबधिर बच्ची के साथ किया दुष्कर्म, धराया

  • पीड़िता और मां दोनों मूकबधिर, केस दर्ज हुआ

जिले में एक 12 वर्षीय मूकबधिर नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म हुआ है। घटना इमादपुर थाना क्षेत्र इलाके की है। इस घटना का आरोपी भी नाबालिग है। उसकी उम्र भी 16 वर्ष है। इस मामले में पीड़िता के पिता के फर्दब्यान पर थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज किया है। पीड़िता को मेडिकल के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां पीड़िता का मेडिकल जांच कराया गया है।

इस मामले में पुलिस ने नाबालिग को गिरफ्तार कर बाल सुधार गृह में भेज दिया गया है। एफआईआर के अनुसार रविवार की रात में मूकबधिर नाबालिग लड़की अपने घर मे खाना बना रही थी। इसी क्रम में घर से बाहर पानी लेने गई। उसी समय गांव के लड़के ने उसे उठाकर बधार में ले गया। मूकबधिर होने के वजह से लड़की शोर भी नही कर पाई। इसका फायदा दरिंदों ने उठाया।

सुमन पासवान ने लड़की के साथ रेप कर फरार हो गया। इसके बाद पीड़िता किसी तरह अपने घर पहुंची। और इशारे में अपनी आपबीती परिजनों को बताया। इसके बाद परिजन के साथ लड़की थाना आई और आरोपी के खिलाफ इमादपुर थाना में मामला दर्ज कराया गया है। आवेदन देने के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया हैं। पीड़िता के पिता का फर्दब्यान पर एफआईआर दर्ज किया गया है।

थाना से 200 मीटर की दूरी पर है पीड़िता का घर
इमादपुर थाना से पीड़िता का घर 200 मीटर की दूरी पर है। थाना नजदीक होने के बावजूद भी यह घटना कैसे घट गई। इस घटना से यही लगता है कि पुलिस अपना कार्य सही तरीके से नही कर रहा है। पीड़िता और उसकी मां दोनों मूकबधिर है। इसका फायदा उठाकर दरिंदों ने नाबालिग का रेप किया है। ताकि दोनों में से कोई भी पुलिस के समक्ष गवाही नही दे सके और मामला किसी को पता नही चले।

