छठ महापर्व की तैयारी शुरू:नगर निगम ने चार खतरनाक घाटों का चयन किया, सुरक्षा के लिए पानी में होगी बैरिकेडिंग

खतरनाक हो सकता है कलेक्ट्रेट घाट पर जेपी प्रतिमा के पीछे का घाट।
  • छठ महापर्व को लेकर नगर निगम के अंतर्गत 16 घाट आते हैं, सभी घाटों पर साफ-सफाई का काम में तेजी
  • खतरनाक घाटों में कलेक्ट्रेट सूर्य मंदिर तालाब, पावर गंज तालाब, गांगी छठ घाट, बलबतारा पुल छठ घाट शामिल

छठ पूजा को लेकर नगर निगम के अंतर्गत 16 घाट आते है। इन सभी घाटों पर साफ सफाई जारी है। नगर निगम ने चार ऐसे घाट का चयन किया हैं जो कि खतरनाक है। ऐसे घाटों पर हमेशा से कुछ न कुछ घटना होती रहती है।

इस बात का ध्यान रखते हुए नगर निगम ने 4 घाट को खतरनाक घाट में शामिल किया है। इनमें शहर के कलेक्ट्रेट सूर्य मंदिर तालाब, पावर गंज तालाब, गांगी छठ घाट, बलबतारा पुल छठ घाट शामिल है। इसमें हाल-फिलहाल में ही लोगों के डूब कर मौत होने की खबर आती रहती है।

इस बार अधिक वर्षा होने के वजह से पोखर और तालाबों में काफी मात्रा में पानी जमा हुआ है। जो डेंजर लेवल से ऊपर है। जो छठ व्रतियों के लिए परेशानी खड़ा कर सकता है। दूसरी ओर सुरक्षित तरीके से छठ पर्व मनाने को लेकर प्रशासन भी अपनी तैयारी कर रहा है। खतरनाक घाटों को चिन्हित कर उसे घेराबंदी भी कर दिया है।

नगर निगम के द्वारा पानी में एक निश्चित सीमा तक अंदर जाने का आदेश दे दिया है। इसके साथ ही पानी के अंदर बैरिकेडिंग की व्यवस्था किया गया है। ताकि कोई भी आदमी इस सीमा से बाहर नहीं जाए। बैरिकेडिंग के साथ-साथ उस पर खतरा का निशान बना रहेगा।

कैसी रहेगी चौकसी

छठ महापर्व के दौरान इन चारों घाटों पर नगर निगम के द्वारा एसडीआरएफ की टीम मौजूद रहेगी। ताकि कोई भी बड़ा हादसा ना हो सके। एसडीआरएफ की टीम के साथ एक बोट, माइक चार कर्मी मौजूद रहेंगे। जो नाव पर चढ़कर अनाउंसमेंट करते रहेंगे। इससे लोग सावधानी से पानी मे उतरेंगे पर व्रत करके अपने घर वापस जाएंगे।

सभी छठ घाटों पर कंट्रोल रूम बनाया जाएगा

सभी छठ घाटों पर एक कंट्रोल रूम बनाया जाएगा। जिसमें एक पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक व चार जवान मौजूद रहेंगे। जो किसी भी अप्रिय घटना को रोकने में सक्षम होंगे। सभी घाटों को नगर निगम सैनिटाइज करेगा। इसके साथ ही घाटों पर ब्लीचिंग पाउडर व डीडीटी का छिड़काव किया जाएगा। इसके लिए नगर निगम ने सभी घाटों पर डीडीटी व चूना पर्याप्त मात्रा में भेज दिया गया है।

घाटों पर पीने का पानी भी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा छठ पूजा समाप्त होने के बाद भी एक बार सनराइज किया जाएगा। इसकी सारी व्यवस्था कर दी गई है। छठ पर्व शांति व सुरक्षित मनाने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन व नगर निगम की टीम लगातार घाटों का निरीक्षण कर रहा है।

कब कब हुई है घटना एक नजर में

नवादा थाना क्षेत्र के पावरगंज सूर्यमंदिर पोखरा में 18 सितंबर गुरुवार को पावरगंज निवासी शिवनारायण चौधरी का 25 वर्षीय पुत्र लबदु चौधरी की डूबकर मौत हो गई थी। मृतक पोखर पर शौच करने के लिए गया था। पैर फिसलने से वह पानी में गिर गया और डूब गया।

16 सितंबर को कलेक्ट्रेट सूर्य मंदिर तालाब में मां व बेटे की डूबने से मौत हो गई थी। मृत महिला बौनी देवी के मंगलवार की रात में बड़े बेटे 14 वर्षीय सोमारु को शौच कराने बौनी ले गई। बइसी में पैर फिसला और पानी में डूब गई। इसको डूबता देख सोमारु भी पानी में कूद गया और वह भी डूब गया।

19 जून सोमवार को गांगी नदी में गौसगंज निवासी कुश कुमार की डूबकर मौत हो गई थी। नदी से डेड बॉडी निकालने में प्रशासन को 3 दिन से अधिक का समय लगा था। कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद प्रशासन में बॉडी बॉडी कवर किया था।

नगर निगम ने 4 घाटों का चयन किया गया है, जो खतरनाक हैं। ऐसे घाटों पर नगर निगम की ओर से विशेष सुविधा उपलब्ध करायी जाएगी। इस वर्ष अधिक वर्षा होने की वजह से पोखर और तालाब में काफी पानी जमा है। इसका ध्यान रखा जाएगा।
-धीरेंद्र पासवान, नगर आयुक्त आरा।

