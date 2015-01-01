पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव:चुनाव में प्रदर्शन की एनडीए ने की समीक्षा

आरा3 घंटे पहले
आरा में भाजपा की समीक्षा बैठक में बोलते हुए डॉ. संजय जायसवाल।

भाजपा के बिहार प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सह सांसद डॉ. संजय जायसवाल एवं प्रदेश महामंत्री सह दीघा विधायक संजीव चौरसिया ने समीक्षा बैठक की। जिसमें संगठन को और ज्यादा मजबूत करने पर मंथन हुआ। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद एनडीए की जीत और राज्य में सरकार गठन के बाद पहली बार भोजपुर जिले में समीक्षा बैठक हुई। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि बूथ से लेकर पंचायत स्तर पर संगठन को मजबूत करने के लिए कार्यकर्ता जुट जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि आगामी तीन से 25 दिसंबर तक पूरे बिहार के 243 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया जाएगा। समीक्षा बैठक में बिहार सरकार के कृषि, सहकारिता और गन्ना उद्योग मंत्री अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, बड़हरा विधायक सह राज्य के पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री राघवेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

