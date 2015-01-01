पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनावायरस:भोजपुर में कोरोना के नए छह पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले 4571 मरीज हुए स्वस्थ

आरा2 घंटे पहले
भोजपुर में बुधवार को कोरोना के नए 06 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है। वही 80 अभी भी मरीजों में कोरोना वायरस एक्टिव है। 4571 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर जा चुके है। कुल संक्रमित 4690 व 39 मौतें अभी तक हुई है। कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में बार-बार उतार-चढ़ाव हो रहा है। जहां डॉक्टर लोगों को सावधानी बरतने की बात कर रहे है। लेकिन लोग है कि इनकी बातों की तरफ ध्यान नहीं दे रहे है।

शहर के जजकोठी मोड़, महावीर टोला, गोपाली चौक, सांस्कृतिक भवन, कलेक्ट्रेट मोड़ सहित कई जगहों पर कोरोना से बचाव के लिए कई उपाय से संबंधित पोस्टर व होंडिंग लगे हुए है, लेकिन लोगों की अब नियती लगता है की बन चुकी है कि वे मास्क नहीं लगा रहे है। जिला प्रशासन ने साफ तौर पर यह निर्देश दिया है कि कोविड-19 का पालन हर कोई को करना है।

इधर चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा केएन सिन्हा ने बताया कि लोग अपने अंदर भ्रम न पाले कि कोरोना भोजपुर से मुक्त हो गया। कोरोना का खतरा अभी भी मंडरा रहा है। लाेगों को इसे हल्के में नहीं लेना चाहिए। मास्क ही अभी कोरोना की दवा है। सेनेटाइजर का प्रयोग और हाथ धोना बहुत ही जरूरी है, इसके उपयोग से संक्रमण का खतरा नहीं है। कही भी जाए तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन जरूर करे।

