कोरोना:भोजपुर में कोरोना के नौ नए संक्रमित मिले

आरा4 घंटे पहले
भोजपुर में शनिवार को कोरोना के 9 नए मरीज मिले है। राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के ट्यूटर के अनुसार 4766 संक्रमित स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। अब तक कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 4839 है। अभी तक कुल मौतें 42 हो चुकी है। कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में उतार-चढ़ाव का मामला जारी है। चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा प्रतीक ने बताया कि जैसे-जैसे ठंड बढ़ेगी, कोरोनावायरस संक्रमितों की संख्या भी बढ़ सकती है। चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा केएन सिन्हा ने बताया कि मास्क, सेनेटाइजर व हाथ धोने की प्रक्रिया ही कोरोना की अभी दवा है। बता दे कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग व जिला प्रशासन लोगों को कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन करने के जगह-जगह माइक से प्रचार करवा रही है। पर ज्यादातर लोगों को देखा जा रहा है कि वे मास्क पहने हुए नहीं है। इस तरह की लापरवाही कभी भी भारी पड़ सकती है।
पीएचसी में 155 लोगों की जांच में एक भी संक्रमित नहीं मिला
सदर पीएचसी में शनिवार को 155 लोगों के काेरोना जांच में एक भी संक्रमित नहीं मिला है। चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी पीके रमण ने बताया कि कोरोना जांच कराने वालों में जागरूकता बढ़ी है जिसके कारण ज्यादा संख्या में लोग जांच कराने पीएचसी पहुंच रहे हैं।

