कारोना का कहर:भोजपुर में कोरोना के नौ नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले, 4509 लोग हुए रिकवर

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • धीरे-धीरे कम हो रहा संक्रमण, पर इसका मतलब यह नहीं कि करें लापरवाही

भोजपुर में मंगलवार को कोरोना के नए नौ पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं 105 मरीज अब भी एक्टिव हैं। 4509 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर जा चुके है। कुल संक्रमित 4651 व 36 मौतें अभी तक हुई है। जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा बार-बार लोगों से निवेदन करने के बावजूद लोग ध्यान नहीं दे रहे है। कोरोना संक्रमित की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। सावधान रहना जरूरी है। मास्क व सेनेटाइजर का प्रयोग लोग जरूर करे। लेकिन लोग मान नहीं रहे है। शहर के अति व्यस्ततम इलाके सिंडिकेट, जेल रोड, शिवगंज सहित कई इलाकों में लोग बाइक और पैदल ही बिना मास्क के घूम रहे हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉक्टर ललितेश्वर प्रसाद झा ने बताया कि जिस तरह से से लोग कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन नहीं कर रहे है वह आगे जाकर घातक हो सकता है। कोरोनावायरस का खतरा टला नहीं है। मास्क जरूर पहनें। सेनिटाइजर लगाएं और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन जरूर करें।

राहत की खबर : सदर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में 200 संदिग्ध लोगों की कोरोना जांच में कोई संक्रमित नहीं

सदर पीएचसी में मंगलवार का को 200 लोगों की कोरोना की जांच हुई। जिसमें कोई संक्रमित मरीज नहीं मिला। पीएचसी के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी पीके रमण ने बताया कि अब धीरे-धीरे कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में गिरावट आ रही है। फिर भी लोग पीएचसी में ज्यादा से ज्यादा कोरोना जांच कराने के लिए पहुंच रहे है।

