राहत:नामांकन से वंचित 65 हजार छात्रों के लिए एनओयू का सुनहरा अवसर

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • स्टडी सेंटर में जाकर स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर के विभिन्न पाठ्यक्रम में दाखिला ले सकते हैं छात्र-छात्राएं
  • नामांकन से वंचित छात्र-छात्राओं का 31 तक अक्टूबर किया जाएगा ऑफलाइन नामांकन

स्नातक पार्ट-वन, सत्र 2020-23 में नामांकन से वंचित होने वाले लगभग 65 हजार विद्यार्थियों के लिए सुनहरा अवसर है। 31 अक्टूबर तक एनओयू (नालंदा ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी) में ऑफलाइन नामांकन होगा। विद्यार्थी बिना समय गवाएं स्टडी सेंटर पर जाकर नामांकन ले सकते है। इसके लिए विद्यार्थियों को नालंदा ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी के पोर्टल पर जाकर एक नामांकन फार्म डाउनलोड कर प्रिंट निकालना होगा।

उस आवेदन को भरकर विद्यार्थी स्टडी सेंटर पर जमा कर नामांकन ले सकते है। इसके साथ विद्यार्थियों को 450 रूपया का एक डिमांड ड्राफ्ट एवं संबंधित कोर्स शुल्क का डिमांड ड्राफ्ट नालंदा ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी, पटना के नाम से बनाकर जमा करना होगा। छात्राओं को नामांकन शुल्क में 25 प्रतिशत की छूट भी दी जाएगी।

महाराजा कॉलेज स्टडी सेंटर के सहायक समन्वयक डॉ संजय कुमार ने बताया कि स्नातक पार्ट वन में नामांकन के लिए लगभग एक लाख 30 हजार विद्यार्थियों ने विभिन्न कॉलेजों के लिए आवेदन किया है। इसमें लगभग 65 हजार विद्यार्थियों का ही नामांकन इस सत्र में हो पाएगा। लगभग 65 हजार विद्यार्थी नामांकन से वंचित हो जाएंगे। उनके लिए यह एक सुनहरा अवसर है। यदि समय रहते विद्यार्थी अपने कैरियर को लेकर निर्णय ले सकेंगे तो उनका साल बर्बाद होने से बच जाएगा।

इन कॉलेजोंे मेंं है एनओयू का स्टडी सेंटर
भोजपुर, बक्सर, रोहतास एवं कैमूर जिले के जिन विद्यार्थियों का नामांकन अब तक स्नातक पार्ट वन में नहीं हुआ है, उन्हें परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है। भोजपुर जिले के विद्यार्थी महाराजा कॉलेज,महंत महादेवानंद महिला कॉलेज, दिलीप नारायण प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय जगदीशपुर, हरवंश उच्च विद्यालय चांदी कोईलवर, हरिनारायण प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय शाहपुर एवं स्वामी श्री सूर्यनाथ प्लस उच्च विद्यालय सरैया बड़हरा स्टडी सेंटर पर जाकर 31 अक्टूबर तक नामांकन ले सकते है।

वहीं बक्सर जिले के विद्यार्थी एमभी कॉलेज बक्सर, डीके कॉलेज डुमरांव, आदर्श उच्च विद्यालय नवानगर बक्सर एवं उच्च विद्यालय, सिकरौल जलीलपुर बक्सर स्टडी सेंटर पर जाकर नामांकन ले सकते है। रोहतास जिले के विद्यार्थी एसएस कॉलेज सासाराम, एएस कॉलेज विक्रमगंज, उच्च विद्यालय प्रेमनगर अखौरीगोला, जगनारायण सिंह उच्च विद्यालय कोआथ दावथ एवं निशंात सिंह स्मारक उच्च विद्यालय निशान नगर रोहतास स्टडी पर नामांकन ले सकते है।
एनओयू में छात्राएं ले सकती हैं 116 विषयों में दाखिला
महंत महादेवानंद महिला कॉलेज की कोडिनेटर सह प्राचार्य डॉ. आभा सिंह ने बताया कि एनओयू के स्टडी सेंटर पर छात्राएं विभिन्न कोर्स में अध्ययन करके अपने भविष्य को संवार सकती है। आज कई ऐसे उपयोगी कोर्स है। जिसका अध्ययन वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय अंतर्गत नहीं होता है। वैसे विषयों की पढ़ाई करने का मौका एनओयू छात्राओं को दे रहा है।

छात्राओं को नयी उड़ान भरने के लिये यह प्लेटफार्म उनके लिये वरदान है। असिटेंट कोडिनेटर डॉ. सुभा सिन्हा ने कहा कि नालंदा ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी के द्वारा इस बार बिहार के भाषाओं की पढ़ाई पर ज्यादा फोकस किया गया है। छात्राएं भाषाओं के पाठ्यक्रम में दाखिला लेकर अन्य भाषाओं की जानकारी हासिल कर सकती हैं। भोजपुरी, मैथली, मगही, पाली, प्राकृत, संस्कृत व ऊर्दू विषयों में नामाकंन करा कर छात्राएं अपने भविष्य को संवार सकती हैं। रोजगार के दृष्टि से भी इस तरह का कोर्स काफी उपयोगी है।

31 अक्टूबर तक बने डिमांड ड्राफ्ट पर 2 नवंबर तक होगा दाखिला
चुनाव व दशहरा की छुट्‌टी को देखते हुए महाराजा कॉलेज स्टडी सेंटर 2 नवंबर तक एनओयू में नामांकन लेगा। बशर्ते एनओयू, पटना के नाम का डिमांड ड्राफ्ट 31 अक्टूबर का होना चाहिए। 31 अक्टूबर के बाद का डिमांड ड्राफ्ट स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा।

