पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:भोजपुर में पुराने आलू का स्टॉक खत्म, अब बीज के दाम भी बढ़े

आरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में पुराने आलू का स्टॉक खत्म हो गया है। और किसान के पास आलू के बीज बोने के लिए कुछ भी नहीं है। साथ ही मार्केट से भी पुराने आलू गायब हो चुका हैं। जिससे किसान आलू के बीज तैयार कर सके। समय पर आलू के बीज नहीं मिलने पर आलू की खेती में देरी हो जाएगी। इसको लेकर किसान काफी परेशान है कि किसी भी तरह आलू के बीज उपलब्ध हो जाए। भोजपुर जिले में 5 हजार हेक्टेयर में आलू की खेती होती है। जिसे किसान उसे बाजार में भी बेचते हैं। देवरिया गांव के किसान श्याम जी शर्मा ने कहा कि पुराना आलू कुछ बचा कर घर में रखे थे। उसी से बीज तैयार किए हैं। जितना था उससे 4 कट्ठा में ही आलू की बुआई हुई है। अब भी 4 कट्ठा और जमीन में आलू बुआई करना है। लेकिन बीज नहीं है क्या किया जाए। किसान संतोष कुमार कहा कि एक तो बाजार में आलू की बीज उपलब्ध नही है। दूसरी ओर 40 रुपया प्रति किलो आलू का बीज दिया जा रहा है। पिछले वर्ष 28 रुपए प्रति किलो आलू का बीज खरीदें थे। लेकिन अब काफी महंगा हो गया है।इसको लेकर कई बार कृषि पदाधिकारी को भी कहा गया है कि मार्केट में आलू के बीज उपलब्ध करा दिया जाए। लेकिन विभाग की तरफ से अबतक कोई भी पहल नहीं किया गया है। दूसरी तरफ बिहिया और पीरो बाजार में भी लाल आलू का रेट 200 रुपये में पांच किलो, वही उजला आलू 170 रुपया में पांच किलो मिल रहा है। इसके लिए किसान को बड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें