पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कवायद:रेलथाना में ऑनलाइन एफआईआर की प्रक्रिया शुरू

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरा रेलवे स्टेशन स्थित राजकीय रेल थाना।
  • क्राइम एंड क्रिमिनल ट्रेनिंग नेटवर्किंग सिस्टम से अब 24 घंटे दर्ज कराई जा सकेगी शिकायत

आरा रेल थाना में ऑनलाइन एफआईआर दर्ज करने की व्यवस्था मंगलवार (सीसीटीएनएस) क्राइम एंड क्रिमिनल ट्रेनिंग नेटवर्किंग सिस्टम से शुरू हो गई। ऑनलाईन के लिए एक कंप्यूटर लगाया गया है जिसपर 24 घंटे एक पुलिस का जवान कंप्यूटर पर बैठे रहेंगे। कंप्यूटर की व्यवस्था हो जाने के बाद अफसरों को मोबाइल का कॉल डिटेल निकालने के लिए पटना रेल पुलिस अधीक्षक का कार्यालय नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। बल्कि थाने से ही रेल पुलिस अधीक्षक के मेल पर मोबाइल का कॉल डिटेल उपलब्ध हो जाएगा। ऑनलाईन होने से यात्रियो समेत आम लोगों को भी फायदा मिलने लगा है। पहले मैनुअली एफआईआर करके संंबंधित अधिकारी को भेजा जाता था। अब संबंधित अधिकारी को ऑनलाईन एफआईआर भेज दिया जाएगा। आनेवाले समय में न्यायालय को भेजने की प्रक्रिया ऑनलाईन हो जाएगा। पहले दिन 5 एफआईआर ऑनलाईन किए गए। रेल थानाध्यक्ष के अनुसार आम जनता एनआईसी के बेवसाईट पर केस नंबर डालने पर वे एफआईआर देख सकते है।

ऑनलाइन एफआईआर होने से ये फायदे मिलेंगे
बार-बार एफआईआर होने पर रेल थाना से फाईल को दानापुर भेजा जाता था। अब त्वरित एफआईआर अधिकारियो व पदाधिकारियों के मेल पर ऑनलाईन चली जाएगी और अनुसंधान भी जल्द अधिकारी कर पाएंगे। एफआईअार जो भी होगा वह दानापुर डीएसपी, बक्सर इंस्पेक्टर व एसपी कार्यालय पटना ऑनलाईन भेजी जाएगी। बेवसाईट पर आम आदमी को उपलब्ध रहेगा वह पीडीएफ फाईल अपने पास डाउनलोड कर रख सकता है। जो पीड़ित पक्ष है वह अपना ऑनलाईन एफआईआर भी देख सकता है।

बोले थानाध्यक्ष: शुरू हो गयी ऑनलाइन एफआईआर भेजना, लोगों को मिलने लगी सहूलियत

रेल थानाध्यक्ष शाहनवाज खान ने बताया कि ऑनलाईन एफआईआर की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने से लाेगों सहित यात्रियों के फायदा होने लगा है। इसमे यही है कि लोग हार्ड कॉपी पर हस्ताक्षर के साथ अपना आवेदन थाने में देंगे और उनके कागज को तुरंत ऑनलाईन संबंधित अधिकारी को भेज दिया जाएगा। अनुसंधान करने में भी तेजी आएगी। आमलोग बिहार सरकार के एनआईसी बेवसाईट पर भी एफआईआर नंबर डालकर देख सकते है। पहले दिन 5 एफआईआर ऑनलाईन दर्ज किए गए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें