पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पहल शुरू:वीकेएसयू में रिक्त सीटों को भरने के लिए शुरू किया गया ऑनलाइन स्पॉट एडमिशन

आरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भोजपुर, बक्सर, रोहतास एवं कैमूर जिले के वंचित अभ्यर्थी उठा सकते हैं लाभ
  • 24 नवंबर को 10-12 बजे तक खुला रहेगा एडमिशन पोर्टल

वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय अंतर्गत विभिन्न कॉलेजों में स्नातक पार्ट वन, सत्र-2020-23 के रिक्त सीटों को भरने के लिए इस बार ऑनलाइन स्पॉट एडमिशन लिया जाएगा। भोजपुर, बक्सर, रोहतास एवं कैमूर जिले के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी 24 नवंबर को नामांकन पोर्टल पर जाकर दिन के 10 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक के लिए ऑनलाइन नामांकन ले सकते है।

पहले आओ पहले पाओ की रणनीति पर ऑनलाइन नामांकन होगा। कुलपति प्रो देवी प्रसाद तिवारी की अध्यक्षता में नामांकन समिति की बैठक हुई। जिसमें यह निर्णय लिया गया। पिछले वर्ष कॉलेजों द्वारा अपने स्तर लिए गए स्पॉट एडमिशन में आ रही गड़बड़ियों को देखते हुए विश्वविद्यालय प्रबंधन ने यह निर्णय लिया है। नामांकन समिति के सदस्यों ने बताया कि स्पॉट एडमिशन को लेकर प्रतिवर्ष विभिन्न छात्र संगठनों द्वारा आपत्ति जताया जाता है कि कॉलेजों के कुछ कर्मचारियों की मिलीभगत से नामांकन में हेराफेरी किया जाता रहा है।

पिछले वर्ष महाराजा कॉलेज सहित अन्य कॉलेज स्पॉट एडमिशन को लेकर काफी चर्चा में था। जिसे ध्यान में रखते हुए इस बार ऑनलाइन नामांकन लेने पर विचार किया गया है। छात्र कल्याण अध्यक्ष डॉ केके सिंह ने बताया कि जिन अभ्यार्थियों का अब तक किसी कॉलेज में नामांकन नहीं हुआ है, उनके लिए यह सुनहरा अवसर होगा। बिना समय गवाएं अभ्यर्थी 24 नवंबर को ऑनलाइन स्पॉट नामांकन ले सकते है।

इसके लिए अभ्यार्थियों को दो घंटे का समिति समय दिया गया है। गौरतलब हो कि विश्वविद्यालय अंतर्गत विभिन्न कॉलेजों में 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक सीटों पर नामांकन का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। शेष 10 प्रतिशत को सीटों को भरने के लिए विश्वविद्यालय ने यह कदम उठाया है। बैठक में सीसीडीसी डॉ हीरा प्रसाद सिंह, डॉ अनिल कुमार सिंह, डॉ पीसी दूबे एवं सभी संकाय के डीन शामिल थे।

ऑफलाइन शुल्क का करना होगा भुगतान : ऑनलाइन स्पॉट नामांकन लेने वाले अभ्यार्थियों को ऑफलाइन शुल्क का भुगतान करना होगा। छात्र कल्याण अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि जो अभ्यर्थी जिस कॉलेज का चयन करेंगे वे उसी महाविद्यालय के काउंटर पर जाकर शुल्क का भुगतान करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि विज्ञान संकाय वाले अभ्यार्थियों को कला संकाय में नामांकन लेने के लिए 45 प्रतिशत से ऊपर एग्रीगेट मार्क्स होना चाहिए। साथ ही आर्टस एवं विज्ञान संकाय वाले अभ्यार्थियों को वाणिज्य संकाय में नामांकन लेने के लिए 50 प्रतिशत से ऊपर एग्रीगेट मार्क्स होना चाहिए।

अपने लॉगिन एवं पासवर्ड की सहायता से रिक्त सीटों के बारे में ले सकते हैं जानकारी
शाहाबाद प्रक्षेत्र के अब तक जो भी छात्र-छात्राएं नामांकन से वंचित है वे विश्वविद्यालय के पोर्टल पर जाकर रिक्त सीटों को जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते है। किस महाविद्यालय में कौन से विषय में कितनी सीटें रिक्त है। इसका सारा विवरण पोर्टल पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है। छात्र कल्याण अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि अभ्यर्थी अपने लॉगिन एवं पासवर्ड की सहायता से रिक्त सीटों पर क्लिक कर अपना सीट रिजर्व कर सकते है।

यह ध्यान रहे कि कोई भी छात्र-छात्राएं एक कॉलेज में एक ही ऑनर्स में अपना सीट देखकर नामांकन ले सकता है। यह प्रक्रिया पहले आओ पहले पाओ के आधार पर होगी। विश्वविद्यालय स्नातक पार्ट वन में नामांकन के लिए दस मेधा सूची प्रकाशित कर चुका है। अधिकांश कॉलेजों की सीटों पर नामांकन पूरा हो चुका है। रिक्त सीटों को भरने के लिए अभ्यार्थियों को अंतिम मौका दिया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें