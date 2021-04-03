पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशिक्षण:सुरक्षित प्रसव को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सेफ डिलीवरी एप के क्रियान्वयन का दिया जाएगा ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण

आराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जूम एप के माध्यम से चिकित्साकर्मियों को किया जाएगा प्रशिक्षित, दोपहर दो बजे से चार बजे तक दिया जाएगा प्रशिक्षण
  • एनएचएम बिहार और मैटरनिटी फाउंडेशन के ओर से दी जाएगी ट्रेनिंग

भोजपुर जिले के सरकारी अस्पतालों में सुरक्षित प्रसव को बढ़ावा देने के लिए एनएचएम द्वारा सेफ डिलीवरी एप का निर्माण किया गया है। इसके सफल क्रियान्वयन को लेकर चिकित्साकर्मियों को ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण जूम ऐप के माध्यम से 9 फरवरी को 2 बजे से 4 बजे तक दिया जायेगा। सिविल सर्जन ने डा एलपी झा ने बताया कि इसको लेकर मातृ स्वास्थ्य राज्य कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी डॉक्टर सरिता के द्वारा विभागीय पत्र प्राप्त हुआ है। एनएचएम बिहार व मैटरनिटी फाउंडेशन के द्वारा सेफ डिलीवरी ऐप की ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग दी जायेगी।
प्रसव में कोई भी परेशानी होने पर ऐप से प्रसव संबंधित जानकारी लेने में सहुलियत होगी
प्रसव के दौरान कोई भी परेशानी होने पर स्टाफ नर्स व एएनएम को ऐप पर संबंधित परेशानी से जुड़ा वीडियो व जानकारियां मिल जाती है। ऐसे में त्वरित उपचार मिलने से जच्चा-बच्चा की जान भी बच जाती है। इससे जिले के मातृ एवं शिशु मृत्युदर आंकड़ों में भी कमी आने की उम्मीद है। इस ऐप के प्रयोग से जहां स्टाफ नर्स और एएनएम को विषय के संबंध में जरूरी जानकारी मिलतीं वहीं प्रसव भी सुरक्षित ढंग से हो पाता है।

सरकार की अच्छी पहल: 2017 में सेफ डिलीवरी ऐप हुआ लांच

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में प्रसव कराने वाली एएनएम व स्टाफ नर्स के लिए 2017 में सेफ डिलीवरी एप लांच हुआ। प्ले स्टोर पर मुफ्त उपलब्ध इस ऐप में प्रसव के समय होने वाली परेशानियों की सूची, इसके कारण, समस्या व निदान की जानकारी व वीडियो उपलब्ध है, जिससे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी वीडियो देखकर प्रसव के समय ही उसका निदान कर सकें। मोबाइल में एप लोड करने के बाद पहली बार पंजीकरण (रजिस्ट्रेशन) करना पड़ता है। इसके बाद कर्मचारी बिना इंटरनेट सुविधा के भी जानकारियां देख सकते हैं।
सिविल सर्जन बोले- कर्मियों को 9 फरवरी को ऑनलाइन मिलेगा प्रशिक्षण
एप के आने से स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को प्रसव से जुड़ी नई-नई जानकारियां आसानी ने मिलेगी। प्रसव कक्ष में समय पर इलाज होने से जच्चा-बच्चा की जान बचती है। सुरक्षित प्रसव को भी बढ़ावा मिल रहा है। इस ट्रेनिंग में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी,अस्पताल इस ट्रेनिंग में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी, अस्पताल अधीक्षक, प्रबंधक व सभी स्टाफ नर्स, एएनएम व पीएचसी तथा हेल्थ एण्ड वेलनेस सेंटर पर कार्यरत कर्मियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जायेगी। भोजपुर जिले में 9 फरवरी को ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण दिया जायेगा। -डाॅ ललितेश्वर प्रसाद झा, सिविल सर्जन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें