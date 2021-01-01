पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पड़ताल:दो माह के अंदर लक्ष्य का महज 41.5% धान खरीदारी

आरा38 मिनट पहले
  • 74,146 एमटी हुई धान खरीद, 9854 किसानों से लिए धान, 48 पैक्स की पदाधिकारियों ने की पड़ताल

भोजपुर जिले में सहकारिता विभाग के अफसरों की लापरवाही के कारण दो माह के अंदर लक्ष्य का महज 4.5% से भी कम ही धान की खरीदारी हो पाई है। अभी भी 28 सौ से ज्यादा किसान धान की खरीदारी करने के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इन सभी का निबंधन किसान सलाहकार के द्वारा धान बेचने के लिए कराया गया है।

इन सभी किसानों से अगले 1 सप्ताह से लेकर 21 फरवरी तक धान की खरीदारी की जाएगी। किसान सलाहकार के द्वारा उनका निबंधन होने के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने फिर से एक बार इन किसानों के सत्यता की जांच कर 2 दिनों के अंदर रिपोर्ट देने का निर्देश दिया है। रिपोर्ट आने के साथ ही इन सभी किसानों से भी ध्यान की खरीदारी शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

जिले में अब तक 163 विभिन्न समितियों के द्वारा 9,854 किसानों से महज 74,146 एमटी धान की खरीदारी 29 जनवरी तक हो पाई है। इस बार धान खरीदारी का लक्ष्य 1,80,000 एमटी था। मालूम हो जिले में 28 नवंबर से धान की खरीदारी शुरू है। विभागीय सुस्ती के कारण महज 4:50 प्रतिशत ही धान की खरीदारी हो पाई है। अभी भी सैकड़ों किसान धान बेचने के लिए इधर से उधर मारे मारे फिर रहे हैं।
धान खरीदारी की वास्तविकता जानने गोदाम पहुंचे अफसर
भोजपुर जिले में धान की खरीदारी किस तरह से चल रही है, इसकी वास्तविक सच्चाई जानने के लिए शुक्रवार को जिले के वरीय अफसर 48 पैक्स में पहुंचकर मौके पर जांच की। इस दौरान यहां खरीदारी की गति को तेज करने के साथ 48 घंटे में किसानों का पैसा देने का निर्देश दिया गया। डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा उदवंतनगर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सरथुआ और सोनपुरा पैक्स में पहुंचे। इनके अलावा डीडीसी हरिनारायण पासवान, एडीएम कुमार मंगलम और प्रखंडों के सभी वरीय पदाधिकारियों ने जांच पड़ताल की है।
भोजपुर जिले में निबंधित एवं इच्छुक सभी किसानों के धानों की खरीदारी हर हाल में की जाएगी। एक सप्ताह में सभी किसानों का धान लेने का निर्देश दिया गया है। वैसे 21 फरवरी तक धान की खरीदारी की जाएगी। सभी पैक्स अध्यक्ष को 48 घंटे के अंदर किसानों का पैसा देने का निर्देश दिया गया है। - रोशन कुशवाहा, डीएम, भोजपुर

जिले में 21 फरवरी तक होगी धान की खरीदारी
भोजपुर जिले में जिन किसानों ने अभी तक धान नहीं बेचा है उनके लिए खुशखबरी है। वे अभी भी निबंधन करा कर पैक्स में धान बेच सकते हैं। धान बेचने का समय जो 31 जनवरी को समाप्त हो रहा था, उसे बढ़ाकर 21 फरवरी तक कर दिया गया है। दूसरी तरफ अधिकांश पैक्स में पैसों की समस्या को देखते हुए डीएम ने 20 परसेंट तक सीसी लिमिट बढ़ाने का निर्देश काेअाॅपरेटिव बैंक को दिया है।

