पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यात्रियों को बड़ी राहत:पुराने कोईलवर पुल के समानांतर 198 करोड़ रुपए से बना नया सिक्सलेन पुल चालू

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 158 वर्ष के बाद सड़क परिवहन का बना नया इतिहास

डेढ़ शताब्दी ( वर्ष 1862) के बाद आरा-पटना के बीच सड़क परिवहन का नया इतिहास बना है। सोन नदी पर कोइलवर में डेढ़ शताब्दी पहले रेल सह सड़क पुल बना था। पुराने पुल के ऊपरी हिस्से पर पिछले 158 साल से हावड़ा-नई दिल्ली मेन रेल लाइन पर सैकड़ों यात्री रेलगाड़ियां और मालगाड़ियां चलती हैं। पुल का निचला हिस्सा दो लेन में सड़क मार्ग है।

जो बख्तियारपुर- पटना- आरा-मोहनिया नेशनल हाईवे का हिस्सा है। पुराने पुल के निरंतर कमजोर होने से उसके समानांतर नया सिक्सलेन पुल बनाने की परियोजना सरजमीं पर उतर चुकी है। इस नये सिक्सलेन पुल पर बुधवार की देर शाम से वाहनों का आवागमन ट्रायल के लिए शुरू हो गया है। नए पुल पर फराटे से दिन-रात गाड़ियां चलने लगी है।
2 मजिस्ट्रेट और 20 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात
कोईलवर में नए सिक्सलेन पुल पर सुविधा पूर्वक आवागमन होता रहे, इसके लिए भोजपुर जिला प्रशासन ने मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस-बल को तैनात किया है। डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा के निर्देश पर एसडीओ वैभव श्रीवास्तव ने नये-पुराने पुल पर 8- 8 घंटा के लिए 2- 2 मजिस्ट्रेट और 20 पुलिस के जवानों को तैनात करने का निर्देश जारी किया है।

मजिस्ट्रेट यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि नए पुल पर केवल भोजपुर जिला (कोईलवर) की तरफ से ही वाहन पटना की ओर जाएगी। पटना की तरफ से आने वाली वाहन पुराने पुल से होकर आरा की तरफ आना होगा। पटना जिला के तरफ से कोई वाहन नया सेक्सलेन पुल होकर कोईलवर की तरफ नहीं आएगा। हालांकि यह व्यवस्था अभी ट्रॉयल के तौर पर शुरू की गई है।

सिक्सलेन पुल का अभी उद्घाटन नहीं हुआ है। 10 दिसंबर को केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के हाथों इसके उद्घाटन की संभावना है। केंद्रीय मंत्री सह स्थानीय सांसद आरके सिंह ने इस पुल का नामकरण महान गणितज्ञ वशिष्ठ नारायण सिंह के नाम पर कराने का भरोसा दिया था।
परिवहन क्षेत्र में आएगी नई क्रांति
सेक्सलेन पुल शुरू होने से दक्षिण बिहार के शाहाबाद और छपरा जिले के साथ-साथ यूपी के हजारों वाहनों को रोजाना आवागमन में सुविधा मिलेगी। राजधानी पटना से दक्षिण बिहार समेत यूपी के कई जिले को सीधे सड़क मार्ग से जोड़ने के कारण यह पुल लाइफ लाइन मानी जाती है। स्कूल पर आवागमन शुरू हो जाने से पुराने अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी पुल पर अत्यधिक वाहनों का बढ़ता दबाव कम होगा। पुराने पूल की जर्जर हो चुकी सड़क को भी बनाने में विभाग को मदद मिलेगी।
अभी पूरा नहीं बन पाया है सिक्सलेन पुल
ट्रायल सफल होने के बाद पुल का विधिवत उद्घाटन आगामी दिसंबर माह में होने की संभावना है। 198 करोड़ की लागत से बन रहा सिक्सलेन पुल दो हिस्सा में है। एक लेन पर एकसाथ तीन कतार में गाड़ी चल सकती हैं। अभी एक हिस्सा पर आवागमन शुरू किया गया है। दूसरे हिस्सा (लेन) में तेजी से कार्य चल रहा है। जिसे 2021 के जून में पूरे हो जाने की संभावना है। एक लेन पर आवागमन वर्तमान में आरा की ओर से शुरू किया गया है। प्रशासन के द्वारा अभी केवल आरा की तरफ से वाहनों को पटना की तरफ जाने दिया जा रहा है। पटना की तरफ से वाहनों को कोईलवर के पुराने पुल से ही आरा की तरफ आने दिया जा रहा है।
16 मीटर चौड़ा है एक लेन, 13 मी. में चलेंगे वाहन; सिक्सलेन की चौड़ाई 32 मी.
कोईलवर सोन नदी पर बना नया सिक्सलेन पुल में एक लेन को आवागमन के लिए चालू किया गया है। एक लेन की कुल चौड़ाई 16 मीटर है। सिंघला कंपनी के जेनरल मैनेजर केके साही ने बताया कि 16 मीटर में से 13 मीटर में वाहन चलेंगे। डेढ़ मीटर पैदल चलने के लिए फुटपाथ रहेगा।

डेढ़ मीटर में रेलिंग बनाया गया है। निर्माणाधीन दोनों हिस्सा (लेन) के बीच की दूरी 4 मीटर है। आवागमन शुरू हुए पुल में कुल 37 स्पैन बने हैं। पुल निर्माण पर लगभग 198 करोड़ रुपए की लागत आएगी। इस पुल का निर्माण कार्य 27 जुलाई 2017 से शुरू हुआ था।
छह वर्ष में बनकर तैयार हुआ था, पुराना कोइलवर पुल
सन 1856 में कोईलवर पुल के निर्माण का कार्य शुरू हुआ था। छह वर्ष के बाद 1862 में पूरी तरह से पुल बन जाने के बाद 4 नवंबर 1862 को इसका उद्घाटन करते हुए आवागमन के लिए चालू कर दिया गया। इस पुल में 28 पिलर हैं। पुल के ऊपरी हिस्से में रेलमार्ग निचले हिस्से में टू लेन की सड़क है।

जिसमें उत्तरी लेन 3.03 मीटर और दक्षिणी लेन 4.12 मीटर चौड़ा है। पुल की कुल लंबाई 1440 मीटर है। पुराने पुल को बनाने में 5683 टन लोहा लगा है। कोईलवर पुल बनाने का आईडिया अंग्रेज अफसर लोटीस गेस्टर के दिमाग में पहली बार आया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें