पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बढ़ी सुविधा:पटना-डीडीयू पैसेंजर ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू, छोटे स्टेशनों से यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को मिलेगा लाभ

आरा8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पटना-दीनदयाल उपाध्याय (डीडीयू) रेल मार्ग पर शनिवार से दूसरी पैसेंजर ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू हो गया। इसके शुरू हो जाने से आरा रेलवे स्टेशन के अलावे कुल्हड़ियां, कोईलवर, कारीसाथ और बिहिया स्टेशन से यात्रा करने वाले रोजाना सैकड़ों यात्रियों को भी लाभ मिलेगा। इस ट्रेन का परिचालन रेलवे बोर्ड के द्वारा पूजा के दौरान ट्रेन में उमड़ी भारी भीड़ को कंट्रोल करने के लिए किया गया है।

इस ट्रेन का परिचालन 21 नवंबर से लेकर 30 नवंबर तक होगा। ट्रेन नंबर 03229 अप में पटना से मुगलसराय की ओर जाने के लिए आरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर सुबह 9:02 बजे पहुंची और 9:04 बजे खुल गई। डाउन की तरफ पटना जाने के लिए शाम 19 :00 बजे आई और 19:02 बजे खुल गई। आरा होकर जाने वाली यह दूसरी पैसेंजर ट्रेन है। यह ट्रेन हाल्ट को छोड़कर सभी छोटे - छोटे स्टेशनों पर रुकते हुए गुजरी।

इसकी जानकारी आरा रेलवे स्टेशन के प्रबंधक बीके पांडेय ने दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस ट्रेन पर सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को कॉविड 19 के सभी नियमों का पालन करना जरूरी होगा। इस ट्रेन के पहले आरा होकर एक और पैसेंजर ट्रेन चल रही है। पटना बक्सर पैसेंजर गाड़ी नंबर 03261 अप शाम 7:50 बजे बक्सर जाने के लिए आती है।

गाड़ी नंबर 03262 डाउन में पटना जाने के लिए सुबह 7:20 बजे आरा आती है। पटना - दीनदयाल उपाध्याय रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच दो पैसेंजर ट्रेनों के चलने से नौकरी पेशा समेत छोटे-छटे व्यापार के लिए आने जाने वाले यात्रियों को काफी लाभ मिलेगा। कई दिनों से कोई संगठन के लोग दूसरी पैसेंजर ट्रेन चलाने की मांग कर रहे थे। अभी भी कई संगठन के लोग इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस रेलवे बोर्ड से रोजाना चलाने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
300 यात्रियों ने पहले दिन टिकट कटवाया

पटना से दीन दयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन के लिए पहले दिन चली पैसेंजर ट्रेन अप और डाउन में दोनों तरफ जाने के लिए लगभग 300 यात्रियों ने टिकट कटवाया। टिकट कटवाने वाले यात्रियों में सबसे ज्यादा पटना की तरफ जाने के लिए लगभग 200 यात्री और मुगलसराय की ओर जाने के लिए 100 यात्रियों ने रेलवे स्टेशन के टिकट काउंटर से अपना अपना टिकट लेकर ट्रेन से यात्रा की है। वही कई यात्री बगैर मास्क के ही ट्रेन से यात्रा करते नजर आए। सथ ही रेल यात्रियों ने बताया कि ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू हो जाने से हमलोगों को रहात मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें42 दिन में दूसरी बार एक्टिव केस बढ़े, महाराष्ट्र फिर टॉप पर; देश में कुल 90.95 लाख लोग संक्रमित हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें