परेशानी:शहर में दिनभर जाम लगने से लोगों को हुई परेशानी

आरा4 घंटे पहले
शहर में दिनभर बुधवार को जाम से लोग परेशान रहे। शहर के महावीर टोला, पकड़ी-सर्किट हाउस रोड, जेल रोड, धर्मन चौक, महादेवा रोड, गोपाली चौक, शिवगंज सहित कई इलाकों में बेतरतीब ढंग से लगाए वाहनों के कारण जाम लग जा रहा है। महावीर टोला में बाइक सवार आगे निकलने की होड़ में लगे हुए थे।

एक ट्रैफिक पुलिस जब जाम लगा तो सड़क के बीच में खड़े होकर डिवाइडर का काम कर रहा था। सभी लोगों से कतार में अपनी वाहनों को लेकर चलने की अपील भी कर रहा था। लेकिन बाइक सवार मानने वाले कहा थे वे आगे निकलकर और जाम लगा देते थे।

गोपाली चौक से लेकर शिवगंज मोड़ तक भी जाम की यही स्थिति रही। जाम में फंसे लोगों का यही कहना था कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस की कमी के कारण ही जाम लग रहा है।

