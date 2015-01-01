पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:आरा शहर की सड़कों पर चौतरफा जाम लगने से हलकान रहे लोग

आरा3 घंटे पहले
छठ महापर्व समाप्त होने बाद लोग अपने घर को लौटने लगे है। उसी क्रम में रविवार को शहर में चौतरफा जाम लगने से लोगों को परेशानी लगभग तीन घंटे तक झेलनी पड़ी। जहां एक तरफ शहर के शिवगंज, गोपाली चौक, ओभरब्रिज में जाम था तो वही आरा-पटना व आरा-सासाराम हाइवे पर भी लंबा जाम दिनभर लगा रहा। ओभरब्रिज पर तो शाम तक जाम लगा हुआ था। ट्रैफिक पुलिस जाम हटाने की कोशिश में लगी हुई थी। धनुपरा में जाम में फंसे आरा से पटना कार से जा रहे मनोज, रिम्पी, मोहित, निक्की व कन्हैया ने बताया कि एक घंटे से जाम में फंसे है गाड़ी सिर्फ सरक रही है। पुलिस भी कम नजर आ रही है, पता नहीं कब पटना पहुंचेंगे। इधर आरा-सासाराम हाइवे पर भी धोबिया घाट से लेकर शहर के ओभरब्रिज तक शाम तक जाम लगा रहा। पुलिस का कहना था कि छठ पर्व से लौट रहे वाहनों के कारण और बाइक आगे ले जाने की होड़ में जाम लग जा रहा है।

