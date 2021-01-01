पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीकेएसयू:फॉरेंसिक सायंस की पढ़ाई शुरू करने के लिए प्रधान सचिव से मांगी गई अनुमति

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  • पाठ्यक्रम के लिए विवि के एकेडमिक कौसिंल, सिंडिकेट व सीनेट से मिल चुका है अनुमोदन
  • दो वर्षीय होगा पाठ्यक्रम, एक सत्र में 60 विद्यार्थी ले सकेंगे दाखिला

वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय ने एमएससी इन फॉरेंसिक साइंस की पढ़ाई शुरू करने के लिए प्रधान सचिव को पत्र लिखा है। पाठ्यक्रम के अनुमोदन के लिए अनुमति मांगा गया है। पत्र के जरिए प्रधान सचिव को बताया गया है कि पाठ्यक्रम को शुरू कराने के लिए विश्वविद्यालय के एकेडमिक कौसिंल, सिंडिकेट एवं सीनेट से प्रस्ताव को अनुमोदित करा लिया गया है।

छात्र कल्याण अध्यक्ष डॉ केके सिंह ने बताया कि यह पाठ्यक्रम विद्यार्थियों के लिए रोजगार परक होगा। साइंस के विद्यार्थियों के लिए यह काफी सुनहरा अवसर है। विद्यार्थी एमएससी इन फॉरेंसिक साइंस की पढ़ाई कर अपना कैरियर संवार सकते है। इस पाठ्यक्रम में 60 छात्र-छात्राओं का दाखिला होगा। यह पाठ्यक्रम दो वर्षीय होगा। यदि सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो नए सत्र से इस पाठ्यक्रम में नामांकन शुरू भी कर दिया जाएगा। पाठ्यक्रम में नामांकन के लिए विद्यार्थियों को लिखित परीक्षा से गुजरना होगा। परीक्षा में सफल छात्र-छात्राओं का ही नामांकन लिया जाएगा।

क्या है फॉरेंसिक साइंस
देश में बढ़ते आतंकी घटनाओं ने फॉरेंसिक साइंस की डिमांड को बढा दिया है। आपराधिक वारदातों के सूत्रधारों की धर-पकड के लिए प्रशिक्षित सुरक्षा बलों की जरूरत आज समाज और समय की डिमांड बन चुकी है। अपराधियों या आतंकवादी का स्कैच तैयार कराने में फॉरेंसिक साइंस के एक्सपर्ट काफी सहायक होते हैं। अदालत भी इस विज्ञान की मदद लेकर जांच को आगे बढ़ाती है। फॉरेंसिक साइंटिस्ट से प्राप्त इनपुट को लेकर ही इंवेस्टिगेटिंग ऑफिसर अदालत के समक्ष हाजिर होता है। इस साइंस के जानकार अपराध से जुडे लोगों को पकड़वाने में काफी मददगार होते है।

नौकरी की है संभावनाएं
एमएससी इन फॉरेंसिक साइंस की पढ़ाई करने के बाद छात्र-छात्राओं को रोजगार के लिए इधर-उधर नहीं भटकना पड़ेगा। उपरोक्त बातें छात्र कल्याण अध्यक्ष ने बतायी। कहा कि इस फिल्ड में रोजगार के अपार संभावनाएं है। सरकारी क्षेत्र में सीबीआई, सीआईडी, पुलिस विभाग, आईबी, रक्षा मंत्रालय, फॉरेंसिक लेबोरेटरी, नारकोटिक्स डिपार्टमेंट, बैंक, सेना, कोर्ट, अस्पताल, क्वालिटी कंट्रोल ब्यूरो में तथा प्राइवेट क्षेत्र में सिक्योरिटी सर्विस एजेंसी, लॉ फर्म, डिटेक्टिव एजेंसी, बैंक, इंश्योरेंस कंपनी आदि में जॉब की कमी नहीं है।

विद्यालयों की जमीन से अतिक्रमण हटाने व शिक्षा समिति गठन पर शिक्षा विभाग की बैठक
विद्यालयों की जमीन के दाखिल-खारिज के मुद्दे पर प्रखंड संसाधन केंद्र अगिआंव में में सभी सीआरसीसी की बैठक की गई। अध्यक्षता करते प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी सुरेन्द्र प्रसाद ने कहा कि हर विद्यालय की जमीन का दाखिल-खारिज विद्यालय के प्रधानाध्यापक कराना सुनिश्चित करें।

विद्यालय के इर्द-गिर्द या विद्यालय के जमीन पर ग्रामीणों द्वारा किए गए अतिक्रमण को जल्द हटवाने में जुटें। जिस विद्यालय का विद्यालय शिक्षा समिति का गठन का कार्यकाल पूरा हो गया, वहां नई समिति का गठन कर कार्यालय को सूचित करें। इसमे कोई किसी तरह की कोताही बर्दास्त नही की जाएगी।

विद्यालय में साफ सफाई, पानी, विजली की व्यवस्था को चुस्त दुरुस्त रखे। इस बैठक में लेखापाल राधेश्याम ओझा, बीआरपी धर्मेन्द्र कुमार सिन्हा, सन्तोष कुमार, सीआरसीसी अजय कुमार, नवीन कुमार, गौरी शंकर प्रसाद, कौशल कुमार, धीरेन्द्र कुमार सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद रहे।

नियुक्ति तिथि से ईपीएफ के लिए शिक्षक गये कोर्ट
पंचायती राज एवं नगर निकाय मे कार्यरत नियोजित शिक्षकों को नियुक्ति तिथि से ईपीएफ की लाभ देने के लिए शिक्षकों ने न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। टीईटी-एसटीईटी उत्तीर्ण नियोजित शिक्षक संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि राज्य कार्यकारिणी सदस्य जयप्रकाश, तनवीर अली व कोषाध्यक्ष वंशीधर कुशवाहा भोजपुर की ओर से प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मार्कडेय पाठक के साथ मुख्य याचिकाकर्ता बने हैं। सूचना के अधिकार के तहत कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि से इस संबंध में जानकारी मांगी गई थी। जिसमें बताया गया कि कोई भी नियोक्ता जिसपर कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि अधिनियम 1952 लागू है।

