आरोप-प्रत्यारोप:पुलिस कह रही- सड़क हादसे में हुई है मौत; परिजनों का आरोप- पीट-पीटकर हत्या हुई

आराएक घंटा पहले
  • एसपी कार्यालय के समीप दिव्यांग बिजली मिस्त्री का सिर कूचा हुआ शव बरामद, हत्या का केस

गुरुवार की सुबह एसपी कार्यालय के समीप एक दिव्यांग बिजली मिस्त्री की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। हत्या के बाद दिव्यांग की डेड बॉडी के सड़क के बीचो बीच लाकर रख दिया गया। डेड बॉडी के कुछ ही दूरी पर दिव्यांग का ट्राई साइकिल भी मिला है जिस पर खून के छींटे के निशान भी हैं। लोगों के अनुसार प्रथमदृष्टया ऐसा लग रहा है कि मिस्त्री को पहले लाठी डंडे से मारा गया है।

इसके बाद किसी भारी-भरकम पत्थर से उसका सिर कूच दिया गया है। इस मामले में नवादा थाना मेंं अज्ञात लोगों पर हत्या का एफआईआर दर्ज कराया गया है। मृतक लक्ष्मण प्रसाद, पिता स्व. बुना मिस्त्री के पुत्र है। जो वार्ड नंबर-21 महादेवा रोड का रहने वाला है। सड़क पर शव देखकर स्थानीय लोगों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी थी।

सूचना मिलने के बाद नवादा थाने की पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। हालांकि इस मामले पर पुलिस का कहना है कि दिव्यांग बिजली मिस्त्री की हत्या नही हुई है। सड़क दुर्घटना में उसकी मौत हुई है।
मृतक ने नहीं की थी शादी
मृतक राजकुमार उर्फ राजू लक्ष्मण प्रसाद शादी नही किये थे। वे चार भाई थे। जिसमें मृतक दूसरे नंबर पर से सबसे बड़े भाई था। सबसे छोटे भाई का निधन हो चुका है। एक भाई भरत प्रसाद महाराजा लॉ कॉलेज के कर्मचारी हैं। उनके साथ रहते थे और सबसे छोटे भाई भव जिसकी मृत्यु हो चुकी है। उनकी तीन बेटियों को देखभाल करते थे।प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी के द्वारा सामाजिक सुरक्षा के तहत मृतक के परिजनों को 20 हजार रुपये का चेक दिया गया।
घटना की स्थानीय लोगों ने निंदा की
घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद भाकपा माले के नगर सचिव दिलराज प्रीतम, वार्ड पार्षद अमित कुमार बंटी, माले नेता गोपाल प्रसाद सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे। वार्ड पार्षद अमित कुमार बंटी ने हत्या की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा की और अपराधियों को अविलंब गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की। प्रशासन से मृतक के परिजनों को मुआवजा और हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की।

ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि बिजली मिस्त्री की मौत सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई है। हत्या नही किया गया है। नवादा थाना में एफआईआर दर्ज किया किया है। मामले की जांच चल रही है। -हरकिशोर राय, एसपी भोजपुर।

पिटाई से युवक की गई जान, सात लोगों पर हत्या की एफआईआर, दो गिरफ्तार
थाना क्षेत्र के बेलाउर गांव में बीती रात दो पक्षों के बीच मारपीट में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद पूरे गांव में आग की तरह फैल गई। मृतक रामदेव मुसहर का 26 वर्षीय पुत्र वीरू मुसहर बताया जाता है। मारपीट की वारदात में एक युवक की गंभीर रुप से जख्मी हो गया था। जिसके बाद सूचना पाते ही थानाध्यक्ष ज्योति कुमारी दल बल के साथ पहले बेलाउर मुसहर टोली पहुंची और घायल अवस्था में वीरू मुसहर को इलाज के लिये आरा सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। तब तक रास्ते में ही उसने दम तोड़ दिया।

जिसके बाद शव का पोस्टमार्टम अस्पताल में कराया गया। दूसरी तरफ पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच मारपीट के दौरान मौत के मामले में आरोपित महिला उषा देवी व सुदर्शन मुसहर सहित दो को गिरफ्तार किया। घटना को लेकर तरह-तरह की चर्चा हो रही है। प्रेम प्रसंग को लेकर विवाद बढ़ने और मारपीट होने की भी चर्चा है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुटी है। मृतक के परिजनों द्वारा 7 नामजद के खिलाफ मारपीट कर हत्या करने का मामला दर्ज का आवेदन दिया है।

