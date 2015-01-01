पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्थमा:जानलेवा हो सकता है पटाखों का प्रदूषण, इससे बचना जरूरी

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 14 नवंबर को धूमधाम से दीपावली मनाने के लिए लोगों ने अपने-अपने स्तर से तैयारी शुरू कर दी है

भोजपुर जिले में 14 नवंबर को धूमधाम से दीपावली मनाने के लिए सभी ने अपने-अपने स्तर से तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी लोगों को जागरूक करने की तैयारी में है। कोरोनाकाल में दीपावली को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरोना मरीजों के साथ-साथ सांस की बीमारियों (एलर्जीक, अस्थमा, टीबी आदि) से ग्रसित मरीजों को लेकर चिंतित है।

डॉक्टरों के अनुसार दीपावली के अवसर पर लोग पटाखों का जमकर का प्रयोग करते हैं, जो कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित लोगों के साथ अन्य मरीजों के लिए खतरा बन सकता है। ऐसे में हमें भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ-साथ अपने जिले के लोगों के लिए जागरूक होना होगा ताकि हमारे व्यवहार के कारण दूसरों को परेशानियों का सामना न करना पड़े।

संक्रमण से बचने के लिए इन नियमों का करें पालन संक्रमण से बचने के लिए सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लोगों से दो गज की दूरी बनाएं, कम से कम दो मास्क रखें। घर में बनाए गए मास्क को समय समय पर धोते रहे, अपनी आंख, नाक एवं मुंह को छूने से बचें, हाथों को नियमित रूप से साबुन एवं पानी से अच्छी तरफ साफ करें, अल्कोहल आधारित हैंड सैनिटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करें, तंबाकू, खैनी आदि का प्रयोग नहीं करें, ना ही सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर थूकें। इन नियमों का पालन करने से संक्रमण से बचा जा सकता है।

सिविल सर्जन बोले- पटाखों के बारूद के धुएं से सांस के मरीजों में बढ़ती है एलर्जी, इससे बचना जरूरी
सिविल सर्जन डा ललितेश्वर प्रसाद झा ने बताया सांस के बीमारियों से ग्रसित लोगों के लिए ठंड का मौसम ही परेशानियों का सबब बन जाता है। वहीं, कोरोना काल में इसका खतरा और भी बढ़ा हुआ है। साथ ही साथ अब दीपावली भी आने वाली है। दीपावली के दिन लोग पटाखें, फूलझडिय़ां आदि जमकर जलाते हैं। लेकिन, वह यह भूल जाते हैं कि उनसे निकलने वाला धुआं कितना खतरनाक होता है।

धुएं में ऐसे कई हानिकारक रसायन होते हैं, जो सांस के मरीजों के अलावा कोरोना मरीजों की जिन्दगी खतरे में डाल सकते हैं। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के द्वारा निर्धारित कोविड-19 के सभी नियमों का सख्ती से पालन करना और कराना होगा। मंदिर में पूजा के लिए जाने से पहले मास्क, रूमाल या गमछा से अपने मुंह व नाक को ढकना होगा। पूजा-पाठ के दौरान मंदिरों में दूसरे लोगों से उचित दूरी बनाकर रखें। सबसे जरूरी बात यह कि बिना कारण मंदिर व पूजा स्थलों पर भीड़ न लगाएं।

