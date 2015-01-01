पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ी परेशानी:केबल खराब होने से 5 घंटे बिजली आपूर्ति रही ठप

आरा3 घंटे पहले
केबल को ठीक करता बिजली कर्मचारी
  • 20 हजार उपभोक्ता रहे परेशान, आज संदेश, अजीमाबाद व अखगांव पीएसएस में गुल रहेगी बिजली

शहर में धोबीघटवा के पास जापानी पावर सब स्टेशन में अचानक केबल-पंचर हो जाने के कारण आधे शहर में 5 घंटे तक बिजली आपूर्ति ठप रही। इस कारण 20,000 से ज्यादा उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। रविवार की सुबह जापानी पावर सब-स्टेशन से निकलने वाले 33000 वोल्ट का अंडरग्राउंड केबल पश्चिम रेलवे ओवरब्रिज के पास पंचर हो गया। केबल-पंचर होने से सुबह दस बजे से लेकर दोपहर तीन बजे तक बिजली आपूर्ति व्यवस्था ठप रही। बिजली नहीं रहने से इस पावर सब-स्टेशन से निकलने वाले 3, 4, 5 और सुधा फीडर के 20,000 उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। सुबह-सुबह अचानक ओवरब्रिज के पास अंडरग्राउंड केबल पंचर होने की सूचना मिलते ही बिजली कंपनी के कार्यालय में हड़कंप मच गया। एई कृष्ण देव चौधरी के नेतृत्व में जेई सौरभ गुप्ता, लाइनमैन नरेश कुमार और गोलू कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे घंटों मशक्कत के बाद अचानक आई गड़बड़ी को दूर किए। एसडीओ ने बताया कि केबल पंचर होने से केबल किट जल गया था और साथ-साथ डीस स्लेटर भी। इस कारण गड़बड़ी को दूर करने में काफी समय लग गया।

इन मोहल्लों के उपभोक्ताओं को हुई परेशानी
शहर के जापानी पावर सब-स्टेशन से निकलने वाले 33,000 वोल्ट का तार ओवरब्रिज के पास पंचर होने से 20,000 उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानी हुई। सबसे ज्यादा परेशान होने वाले मोहल्लों में चंदवा, मौलाबाग, कतीरा, पकड़ी, जैन कॉलेज गेट, महाराजा हाता, हरि जी के हाता, रमना मैदान, एमपीबाग व हाउसिंग कॉलोनी समेत कई मोहल्ले शामिल थे। इन मोहल्लों के अधिकांश उपभोक्ताओं को सबसे ज्यादा पानी की समस्या का सामना करना पड़ा। कई स्थानों पर उपभोक्ता चापाकल चलाकर पानी की व्यवस्था में लगे रहे। हालांकि रविवार होने के कारण अधिकांश कार्यालय बंद थे। जिस कारण कार्यालय के लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना नहीं करना पड़ा। शहर के अनाइठ फीडर समेत संदेश, अखगांव और अजीमाबाद पीएसएस में सोमवार को मेंटेनेंस का कार्य चलेगा। इस कारण सुबह 10 बजे से लेकर दोपहर 4 बजे तक बिजली आपूर्ति प्रभावित रहेगी। इस कारण हजारों उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। शहर के अनाइठ फीडर के 11,000 वोल्ट के तार में मरम्मत का कार्य चलेगा, जिस कारण इस फीडर में बिजली नहीं रहेगी।

