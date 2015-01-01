पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महापर्व:छठ की तैयारी जोरों पर, घाटों पर अर्घ्यदान के लिए सफाई की जा रही

सूर्यपुरा/दावथ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सूर्यपुरा प्रखंड में दीपावली त्योहार समाप्त होते ही छठ पूजा की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई है,लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर अभी से ही श्रद्धालुओं में खुशी देखी जा रही है। खासकर वैसे घरों में जहां व्रती महिलाएं व पुरुष कार्तिक छठ करेंगे।

18 नवंबर को नहाय-खाय के साथ ही चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा का अनुष्ठान शुरू हो जाएगा। भगवान सूर्य को समर्पित छठ पर्व बहुत ही शुद्धता व पवित्रता के साथ मनाया जाता है। सूर्यपुरा प्रखंड मुख्यालय सहित गांवों में छठ पूजा को लेकर माहौल भक्तिमय हो गया है, सूर्यपुरा बड़ा तलाब सूर्यमंदिर समेत तमाम छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई शुरू कर दी गई है।

सूर्यपुरा छठ पूजा समिति छठ घाट की साफ-सफाई कराने मे जुटी हैं। मजदूरों के सहयोग से घाट की सफाई कराई जा रही है, घाट के चारों तरफ से जेसीबी गाड़ी लगाकर गंदगी को हटाया जा रहा है। इस बार बड़ा तलाब में पंपिंग सेट से साफ का पानी भारा जा रहा है। ताकि व्रतियों को अर्घ्यदान में परेशानी नहीं होगी।

हल्का सरकार के गृह विभाग ने पानी में अर्घ्य देने पर परहेज करने को लेकर गाइडलाइंस जारी भी किया है। जबकि बाजारों में छठ पूजा में सबसे अधिक सूप, दउरा व मिट्टी का दीया आदि की मांग रहती है। अर्घ्यदान के दौरान खासकर सूप में फल समेत अन्य पूजन सामग्री शामिल किया जाता है। नगर के प्रजातंत्र चौक, हाटपर समेत कई स्थानों पर सूप, दउरा व मिट्टी बर्तन का दुकानें सज गई है। पूरा बाजार पूजन सामग्री से पट गया है।

छठ व्रती अभी से सूप, दउरा व मिट्टी बर्तन आदि की खरीदारी में जुट गए हैं। वहीं छठ को लेकर फल विक्रेता भी फल स्टॉक करने में जुटे हैं। छठ पूजा को लेकर आम की लकड़ी बिक्री की जा रही है। पूजन को लेकर अभी से ही लोग आम की लकड़ी की खरीदारी में जुटे हैं।

बता दें कि आम की लकड़ी को शुद्ध माना जाता है। छठ पूजा पर बनने वाले सभी प्रसाद को आम की लकड़ी और गाना के सिलके से बनाया जाता है। साथ ही पूजन के दौरान घाट पर हवन आदि में लकड़ी का उपयोग किया जा ता है।

इसको लेकर आम की खरीदारी में लोग जुटे हैं। छठ पूजा को लेकर व्रतियों के घरों में अभी से छठ मईया के परंपरागत गीत बज रहे हैं। मारबौ रे सुगवा धनुष से, कांचही बांस के बहंगिया जैसे गीत बज रहे हैं। नगर के गली-मोहल्लों में भी छठी मईया के गीत बज रहे हैं। इससे पूरा माहौल भक्तिमय होता रहा है। नहाय-खाय 18 नवंबर खरना 19 नवंबर को है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें