निर्देश:निजी नर्सिंग होम भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग को देंगे प्रसव संबंधी आंकड़े

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्य राज्य समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक ने इस संबंध में सिविल सर्जन को जारी किया निर्देश

जिले में होने वाले प्रसव व मातृ स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए अब निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों को भी इस संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना स्वास्थ्य विभाग को देनी होगी। यह कवायद सुरक्षित प्रसव के साथ मातृ मृत्यु दर को कम करने की दिशा में की जा रही है। राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति की ओर से सिविल सर्जन को भेजे गये पत्र में इस बात का उल्लेख किया गया है कि क्लिनिकल एस्टाब्लिश्मेंट एक्ट के तहत प्रत्येक निजी संस्थान को सभी तरह के आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य है।

संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ाने की दिशा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की यह उल्लेखनीय पहल होगी। राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने सिविल सर्जन डा ललितेश्वर झा को भेजे पत्र में कहा है कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-2020 की तुलना में वित्तीय वर्ष 2020- 21,माह अगस्त 2020 तक संस्थागत प्रसव की संख्या में गिरावट आयी है। राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के तहत सभी निजी नर्सिंग होम व क्लिनिक में हो रहे संस्थागत प्रसव के आंकड़ों को प्रत्येक माह हेल्थ मैनेजमेंट इंफॉरमेंशन सिस्टम (एचएमआइएस) पोर्टल पर अपलोड कराने का निर्देश दिया है।

कराना है जरूरी, पोर्टल पर लॉगिन आईडी देने का कार्य शुरू

क्लिनिकल एस्टाब्लिश्मेंट एक्ट के तहत प्रत्येक निजी संस्थान को सभी तरह के आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य है। जिला द्वारा उपलब्ध कराये गये निजी संस्थानों की सूची के अनुसार राज्य द्वारा नये एचएमआइएस पोर्टल पर लॉगिन आइडी व पासवर्ड उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। इसकी मदद से निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थान द्वारा प्रदान की जा रही सेवाओं से संबंधित आंकड़ों को जमा कर संस्थान स्तर से डाटा एंट्री की जानी है।

जिला मूल्यांकन एवं पर्यवेक्षण पदाधिकारी द्वारा इसका नियमित मूल्यांकन एवं पर्यवेक्षण किया जाना है। सभी निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों से प्रसव व मातृ स्वास्थ्य संबंधित प्रतिवेदन को नये एचएमआइएस पर ससमय सुनिश्चित कराने और सुगम क्रियान्व्यन के लिए सभी निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों एवं संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को सिविल सर्जन के स्तर से निर्देश भी दिया जाना है।
इन मानकों पर देनी है जरूरी जानकारी
एचएमआइएस पोर्टल पर आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा मानक दिये गये हैं। इसमें सिजेरियन सेक्शन सहित कुल संस्थागत प्रसवों की संख्या, सिजेरियन सेक्शन की संख्या, लड़की व लड़का शिशु का जन्म, गर्भावस्था में शिशु की मौत, 15 से 49 वर्ष आयु समूह की गर्भवती महिलाओं की प्रसव के दौरान हुई मौत, जन्म के 24 घंटे के भीतर शिशु की मृत्यु, एक माह के भीतर हुई शिशु की मृत्यु की संख्या, एक माह से 12 माह के शिशु की हुई मृत्यु के आंकड़े एवं पांच साल तक के आयु समूह में बच्चों की मृत्यु की संख्या आदि की जानकारी देनी होगी।

