समस्या:शाहपुर बाजार में जाम की समस्या बनी मुसीबत, ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था पूरी तरह फेल

आरा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कई बार अधिकारियों से की गई फरियाद, पर नहीं हुई कोई कार्रवाई

नगर पंचायत, शाहपुर में जाम की समस्या से लोगों को निजात नहीं मिल पा रहा है। शाहपुर बाजार स्थित एनएच 84 पर करीब आधा किलोमीटर सड़क पर लगभग रोजाना लगने वाला जाम आमलोगों के लिए मुसीबत बन गया है। आलम यह है कि शाहपुर के पश्चिमी छोर से पूर्वी छोर तक एनएच 84 पर प्रतिदिन दूर तक लगी गाड़ियों की कतार और दोनों ओर से आती वाहनों के बजते तेज हॉर्न यहां के लोगों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बन गया है।

यह स्थिति यहां कुछ समय या किसी विशेष दिन पर नहीं, बल्कि हर दिन की है। यहां बाजार खुलने के साथ ही जाम की भी समस्या शुरू हो जाती है। इस सड़क पर दिन में बड़े वाहनों की कौन कहे बाईक भी ले जाना मुश्किल है। लगभग आधा किलोमीटर के इस पूरे बाजार की सड़क को पार करने में लगभग 15 से 20 मिनट तक का समय लग जाता है।

आम लोगों का कहना है कि सड़क के दोनों किनारे फुटपाथी दुकानें, ठेला व चलन्त दुकानें मनमानी तरीके से जैसे-तैसे लगते है। साथ ही बाजार में आए लोगों द्वारा सड़क के समीप अपनी गाड़ियां खड़ी कर खरीदारी के लिए निकल जाते है। यहां जाम का मुख्य कारण इस बाजार के लिए पार्किग की सही व्यवस्था का नहीं होना है।

इस कारण बाजार के दुकानदारों और यहां खरीदारी के लिए आने वाले ग्राहकों को सड़क के किनारे ही अपनी गाड़ियों को खड़ा करना पड़ता है। इससे गाड़ियों के चलने का जगह और कम पड़ जाती है। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि यहां हमेशा जाम लगने के बावजूद यातायात पुलिस की व्यवस्था नगण्य है। अगर पुलिस सड़क पर लगने वाले फुटपाथी दुकानें और बेतरतीब तरीके से पार्किग करने वालों पर रोक लगाती तो ऐसी समस्या पैदा न होती। फिलहाल, शाहपुर में लोग जाम की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं।

