88,000 हेक्टेयर में गेहूं फसल की होगी बोआई:रबी, दलहन और तेलहन की 1,26,615 हेक्टेयर में खेती करने का है लक्ष्य

आरा2 घंटे पहले
बड़हरा के खेतों में लगे मटर के पौधे।

भोजपुर में कृषि विभाग इस बार रबी, दलहन और तिलहन की फसलों की बोआई 1,26,615 हेक्टेयर में करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति के लिए दलहन और तिलहन की फसलों का अच्छादन तेजी से शुरू हो गया है। वहीं रबी फसल की बुआई धान की कटाई के बाद शुरू होगी। किसानों की मांग के बाद जिले में इस बार दलहन और तिलहन की फसलों को लगभग 2000 हेक्टेयर ज्यादा क्षेत्र में खेती करने का लक्ष्य विभाग के द्वारा निर्धारित किया गया है। लक्ष्य की जल्द से जल्द प्राप्ति के लिए कृषि विभाग के द्वारा विभिन्न योजनाओं के अंतर्गत किसानों को अनुदानित दर पर बीज का वितरण करने के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन तेजी के साथ जमा किया जा रहा है। विभाग से मिले आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो इस बार जिले में गेहूं के लिए 88000 हेक्टेयर, मसूर 10900, चना 9200, राई/सरसों 2700, मटर 2300, तीसी 2270, मक्का 1600, गरमा मूंग 580, जौ 500 हेक्टेयर, सूर्यमुखी 280 और तिल की बुवाई 75 हैक्टेयर के क्षेत्र में करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। कृषि विभाग के सहयोग से किसानोंं के द्वारा जिले में चना 137 हेक्टेयर, मसूर 158 हेक्टेयर और मटर की फसल का 300 हेक्टेयर में अब तक बुआई भी हो चुकी है। दलहनी फसलों की बुुआई करने के मामले में सबसे आगे बड़हरा, शाहपुर, बिहिया और कोईलवर प्रखंड है।

अनुदानित दर पर बीज लेने के लिए 31906 किसानों ने जमा किए अपने आवेदन
भोजपुर जिले में अनुदानित दर पर बीज लेने के लिए 31,906 किसानों के द्वारा ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा किया गया है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा आवेदन गेहूं की बीज के लिए जमा किया गया है। जमा किए आवेदनों में पीरो से 3613, तरारी प्रखंड से 3571, शाहपुर से 2996, सहार से 3196, संदेश से 2852, कोईलवर से 2744, गड़हनी से 2582, बड़हरा से 2307, उदवंतनगर 1841, आरा से 1959, जगदीशपुर से 1416, और सबसे कम अगिआंव से 643 लोगों ने आवेदन किया है।

जानिए : जिले में बीज अनुदान के लिए कौन-कौन प्रमुख योजनाएं चल रहीं
भोजपुर जिले में कृषि विभाग के द्वारा बीज पर अनुदान देने के लिए आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा विभिन्न प्रकार की योजनाएं चल रही है। इनमें से सबसे प्रमुख है, मुख्यमंत्री तीव्र बीज विस्तार योजना, हरित क्रांति योजना, राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा मिशन योजना, अनुदानित दर पर बीज वितरण और राज्य योजना अंतर्गत कई प्रकार की योजनाएं चल रही है। इन योजनाओं में मुख्यमंत्री तीव्र बीज विस्तार योजना में 90 % का अनुदान अनुदानित दर पर मिलता है। बीज वितरण और राज्य योजना अंतर्गत बीज वितरण में 50 % का अनुदान है। वही हरित क्रांति योजना और राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा मिशन योजना के अंतर्गत किसानों को पहले पूरा पैसा लगाकर बीज लेना होता है। इसके बाद 100% अनुदान लाभूक के खाते में कृषि विभाग भेजता है।

अनुदान का लाभ लेने के लिए कृषि समन्वयक जमा कर रहे हैं आवेदन

कृषि विभाग बीज अनुदान के लिए आवेदन ऑनलाइन 31अक्टूबर तक ही जमा लिया था। अब आवेदन ऑनलाइन जमा नहीं हो रहा है। किसी भी किसान को यदि आवेदन जमा करना है, तो उसे अब अपने पंचायत के कृषि समन्वयक से मुलाकात कर आवेदन जमा नवंबर माह तक किया जा सकता है।

इस बार रवि और दलहनी फसलों का बढ़ गया है लक्ष्य: डीएओ
भोजपुर जिले में किसानों की मांग पर इस बार दलहनी और तेलहनी फसलों के बीज बोने का लक्ष्य लगभग 2000 हेक्टेयर में बढ़ा दिया गया है। जिले में सभी प्रकार की रवि फसलों को मिलाकर 1,26,615 हेक्टेयर में बीज की बुवाई करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।
- मनोज कुमार, जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी, भोजपुर

