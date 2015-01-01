पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

इतिहास:राघवेंद्र ने सातवीं बार जीतकर रचा इतिहास

आराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राघवेंद्र प्रताप सिंह अर्थात मंत्री जी। जिले की राजनीति में जब भी बात ‘ मंत्री जी’ की होती है, लोग स्वतः समझ जाते हैं कि चर्चा राघवेंद्र की हो रही है। यह प्रभाव है राघवेंद्र का। वे चुनाव जीते या हारे; समर्थक और विरोधी उनको ‘मंत्री जी’ ही कहते हैं। ... और वर्ष 2020 के चुनाव में बड़हरा क्षेत्र से सातवीं बार जीतकर इन्होंने इतिहास रच दिया। इन्होंने राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के सरोज यादव को पराजित किया। वर्ष 2015 के चुनाव में सरोज यादव से राघवेंद्र चुनाव हार गए थे। जिसकी भरपाई राघवेंद्र ने इस चुनाव में हराकर कर लिया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने अपनी पुरानी प्रतिद्वंदी पूर्व विधायक आशा देवी को भी इस चुनाव में पराजित कर दिया। चुनाव में आशा देवी बतौर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी खड़ी थीं।

राघवेंद्र की जीत में एक अन्य महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि इनका क्षेत्र तीन प्रखंड आरा, बड़हरा और कोईलवर में पड़ता है। तीनों प्रखंड के मतदाताओं ने भरोसा जताया है। लोग इन्हें लाल बिहारी सिंह भी कहते हैं। इनके पिता स्वर्गीय अंबिका शरण सिंह बिहार सरकार में वित्त मंत्री थे। आरा प्रखंड में इनका गांव धमार है। राघवेंद्र प्रताप सिंह 1977 में पहली बार बिहार विधानसभा में सबसे कम उम्र के विधायक चुने गये थे। बिहार सरकार में काबिना मंत्री थे। कई बार लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिला, पर राघवेंद्र ने इनकार कर दिया। फिलहाल भाजपा में हैं।सातवीं बार चुनाव जीत चुके राघवेंद्र के लिए नए कार्यकाल की सबसे बड़ी चुनौती टोपोलैंड की करीब 20000 बीघा जमीन पर हजारों रैयत/किसानों का पुश्तैनी हाथ दिलाना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें